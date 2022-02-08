Is Burnley vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
All you need to know about tonight’s Premier League game
Burnley will be hoping Wout Weghorst can find his first goal for the club and inspire only a second win of the Premier League season, when they host Manchester United on Tuesday night.
The Clarets remain bottom of the table after a goalless draw with Watford at the weekend, while their opponents suffered a shock FA Cup exit on penalties against Middlesbrough.
Man United interim head coach Ralf Rangnick says Jesse Lingard could return to the team for the trip to Turf Moor, as United look to solidify their hold on fourth place in the table.
“With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him, he knows I would have been willing to let him go at least until the issue with Mason [Greenwood] came up,” Rangnick explained. “There are no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa. I’m happy to have him in the squad and he’ll be in the squad for tomorrow’s game.”
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 8 February, at Turf Moor.
Where can I watch?
The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Forwards Matej Vydra and Ashley Barnes remain sidelined for Burnley. Johan Gudmundsson is out after surgery but Josh Brownhill is back from suspension.
Fred and Eric Bailly are likely to miss out with injury, but Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho should be fine to feature if required. Mason Greenwood is not being considered for training or matches after his arrest. Victor Lindelof is likely to return after illness, but may have to take a place on the bench.
Predicted line-ups
BUR - Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Browhill, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez
MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford, Ronaldo, Elanga
Odds
Burnley 27/5
Draw 16/5
Man United 8/13
Prediction
More frustration for the Red Devils, another game gone with the Clarets still searching for a win - nobody particularly happy. Burnley 1-1 Man United.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies