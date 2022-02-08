Burnley will be hoping Wout Weghorst can find his first goal for the club and inspire only a second win of the Premier League season, when they host Manchester United on Tuesday night.

The Clarets remain bottom of the table after a goalless draw with Watford at the weekend, while their opponents suffered a shock FA Cup exit on penalties against Middlesbrough.

Man United interim head coach Ralf Rangnick says Jesse Lingard could return to the team for the trip to Turf Moor, as United look to solidify their hold on fourth place in the table.

“With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him, he knows I would have been willing to let him go at least until the issue with Mason [Greenwood] came up,” Rangnick explained. “There are no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa. I’m happy to have him in the squad and he’ll be in the squad for tomorrow’s game.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 8 February, at Turf Moor.

Where can I watch?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Forwards Matej Vydra and Ashley Barnes remain sidelined for Burnley. Johan Gudmundsson is out after surgery but Josh Brownhill is back from suspension.

Fred and Eric Bailly are likely to miss out with injury, but Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho should be fine to feature if required. Mason Greenwood is not being considered for training or matches after his arrest. Victor Lindelof is likely to return after illness, but may have to take a place on the bench.

Predicted line-ups

BUR - Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Browhill, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford, Ronaldo, Elanga

Odds

Burnley 27/5

Draw 16/5

Man United 8/13

Prediction

More frustration for the Red Devils, another game gone with the Clarets still searching for a win - nobody particularly happy. Burnley 1-1 Man United.