Burnley vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
All you need to know about tonight’s Premier League game
Burnley will be looking to frustrate the life out of Manchester United on Tuesday night and they make no apologies for it as the Clarets fight for Premier League survival.
Erik Pieters acknowledged that home form must improve after just one win in the last 18, but believes the points will come. “It’s weird. We are a strong side, especially at home. When they told me [the stat] I thought, ‘Nah, it can’t be true’, but of course you go back and look and it’s not good,” he said.
“We definitely need to work on that. But it’s the Premier League and every single game is different. At this point I don’t care how many points we get at home or away. The main thing is that we get the points.”
Burnley are bottom of the table and three points from safety; Man United are fourth in the league but there are just four points between themselves and Wolves in eighth, with United having played more than most of their direct rivals.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 8 February, at Turf Moor.
Where can I watch?
The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Forwards Matej Vydra and Ashley Barnes remain sidelined for Burnley. Johan Gudmundsson is out after surgery but Josh Brownhill is back from suspension.
Fred and Eric Bailly are likely to miss out with injury, but Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho should be fine to feature if required. Mason Greenwood is not being considered for training or matches after his arrest. Victor Lindelof is likely to return after illness, but may have to take a place on the bench.
Predicted line-ups
BUR - Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Browhill, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez
MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford, Ronaldo, Elanga
Odds
Burnley 27/5
Draw 16/5
Man United 8/13
Prediction
More frustration for the Red Devils, another game gone with the Clarets still searching for a win - nobody particularly happy. Burnley 1-1 Man United.
