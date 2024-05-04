Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714839124

Burnley vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Turf Moor

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 14:00
Comments
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1714839094

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Despite starting strongly, it wasn't to be for Burnley, whose first half collapse cost them the game. With three goals from Wilson, Longstaff and Guimaraes, Burnley struggled to stop the Magpies once they got going, and were itching for the half-time whistle to blow once. In the second-half, there was definitely some positives to take for Kompany, but, with survival looking even more unlikely now, today had the potenital to be huge, and they just crumbled. In the second half, Newcastle had eight attempts, which is almost half what they had in the first half, so the break benefited the hosts, but it was too late and the damage had already been done. A huge three points for Newcastle puts the Geordie side into sixth in the Premier League table with just a few games left, and with a spot in Europe up for grabs, they are finding form at the best time. Next up for Burnley, a trip to north London and Tottenham Hotspur, who are struggling themselves at the moment, and for Newcastle, they host Brighton. It's still all to play for at both ends of the table, and nothing is guarenteed just yet. That's all for today, goodbye!

4 May 2024 17:11
1714838322

Burnley vs Newcastle United

FULL-TIME: BURNLEY 1-4 NEWCASTLE UNITED

4 May 2024 16:58
1714838251

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Another chance for Newcastle, as Barnes' attempt is blocked out from the corner. Burnley still working hard in the closing stages as the Magpies are not holding back.

4 May 2024 16:57
1714838157

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Newcastle are still going, as they ahve another attempt with Muric making the save. The goalkeeper has made so many vital saves in this game, and kept the scoreline what it is.

4 May 2024 16:55
1714838013

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Five minutes added onto the end of the second-half.

4 May 2024 16:53
1714837751

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Assist Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson

4 May 2024 16:49
1714837726

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Goal Dara Joseph O'Shea

4 May 2024 16:48
1714837662

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Substitution Anthony Michael Gordon Matthew Thomas Ritchie

4 May 2024 16:47
1714837648

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Substitution Lyle Brent Foster David Datro Fofana

4 May 2024 16:47
1714837642

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Substitution Joshua Brownhill Mohamed Zeki Amdouni

4 May 2024 16:47

