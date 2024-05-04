Burnley vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Despite starting strongly, it wasn't to be for Burnley, whose first half collapse cost them the game. With three goals from Wilson, Longstaff and Guimaraes, Burnley struggled to stop the Magpies once they got going, and were itching for the half-time whistle to blow once. In the second-half, there was definitely some positives to take for Kompany, but, with survival looking even more unlikely now, today had the potenital to be huge, and they just crumbled. In the second half, Newcastle had eight attempts, which is almost half what they had in the first half, so the break benefited the hosts, but it was too late and the damage had already been done. A huge three points for Newcastle puts the Geordie side into sixth in the Premier League table with just a few games left, and with a spot in Europe up for grabs, they are finding form at the best time. Next up for Burnley, a trip to north London and Tottenham Hotspur, who are struggling themselves at the moment, and for Newcastle, they host Brighton. It's still all to play for at both ends of the table, and nothing is guarenteed just yet. That's all for today, goodbye!
FULL-TIME: BURNLEY 1-4 NEWCASTLE UNITED
Another chance for Newcastle, as Barnes' attempt is blocked out from the corner. Burnley still working hard in the closing stages as the Magpies are not holding back.
Newcastle are still going, as they ahve another attempt with Muric making the save. The goalkeeper has made so many vital saves in this game, and kept the scoreline what it is.
Five minutes added onto the end of the second-half.
Assist Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson
Goal Dara Joseph O'Shea
Substitution Anthony Michael Gordon Matthew Thomas Ritchie
Substitution Lyle Brent Foster David Datro Fofana
Substitution Joshua Brownhill Mohamed Zeki Amdouni
