Burnley vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Turf Moor
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest
Burnley will head back to the Championship with a 2-1 defeat to Forest who confirmed their Premier League stay by finishing six points clear of third-from-bottom Luton Town. It was Wood, Burnley's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, who proved to be the difference between the two sides on the final day with a first-half double for Forest. The New Zealand striker opened the scoring in the second minute turning in a cross from Elanga before doubling the lead 12 minutes later. Cullen pulled one back for Burnley in the second half, but it was not to be for Kompany's side who finish their stay in the top flight with a record of five wins and nine draws. The Clarets recorded an impressive 20 shots at an xG of 1.21 at Turf Moor, compared to Forest's 12 shots and xG of 1.45, but their wastefulness in front of the goal proved to be their undoing on the final day. Thanks for tuning into the live coverage of the final day of the Premier League season and goodbye until next time.
FULL-TIME: BURNLEY 1-2 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
With Luton Town losing 4-2 to Fulham, Nuno's Forest are set to finish their season six points clear of the drop zone.
We have three minutes added on! Three minutes for Burnley to return a goal and end their Premier League stay with a point.
Elanga also ends his Premier League campaign as he is replaced by Kouyate for the final minutes of this fixture.
If the score remains the same, Forest will record their first win in seven league outings agaisnt Burnley having lost twice and drawn four of thier last six matches. Their last win against the Clarets was a 2-0 home victory back in December 2012.
Substitution Callum James Hudson-Odoi Rodrigo Duarte Ribeiro
Substitute Sangare is the latest player to hit the deck after a tackle. But the Forest player is back up on his feet and the play resumes.
It was almost a perfect farewell for Gudmundsson as the experienced midfielder tries to curl in a shot with his left foot, but his effort is caught well by Sels.
Substitution Joshua Jon Cullen Jack Frank Porteous Cork
