Burnley vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Turf Moor

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 September 2025 17:09 BST
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Burnley face Nottingham Forest today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.

The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.

Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Sangare comes on for Ndoye. It’s not a like-for-like substitution, which could hint at Kalimuendo potentially moving into the Swiss' position.

20 September 2025 17:08

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

It finishes 1-1 at Turf Moor, with both sides walking away with a point. Both goals came inside the first 20 minutes, including Williams’ strike - the fastest goal of the season so far. But that barely tells the full story. Anthony almost scored within seconds of the restart, and that was just one of countless chances in the second half for both teams. Forest, in particular, were thwarted in the final 15 minutes by a brick wall between the sticks named Dubravka. The Tricky Trees created 1.10 xG, slightly more than Burnley’s 0.74. Burnley are now winless in their last three league matches but will be pleased to take a point after a late flurry of pressure. Forest, meanwhile, remain without a win in four games, raising big questions if they don’t turn things around soon. Looking ahead, the Clarets host Cardiff in the Carabao Cup before travelling to Manchester City in the Premier league next weekend. Forest now turn their attention to European football, travelling to face Real Betis in the Europa League before hosting Sunderland in a must-win Premier League clash next weekend.

20 September 2025 17:06

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

FULL-TIME: BURNLEY 1-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

20 September 2025 16:55

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Gibbs-White has a chance in the final seconds, but it’s straight at Dubravka, who has for sure been the standout player of the match.

20 September 2025 16:55

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Forest win a corner in the dying moments - possibly the final chance of the match. It’s delivered and initially dealt with, but the ball is whipped back in and into the safe hands of Dubravka. That could well be it!

20 September 2025 16:53

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

The free-kick produces only a half-chance for the Clarets, and Forest quickly regain possession, driving forward as we enter the final 90 seconds.

20 September 2025 16:52

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Mejbri does brilliantly to get past Morato, who puts his body in the way as the ball goes past him. Burnley win an attacking free-kick, with the Forest defender booked for the challenge.

20 September 2025 16:51

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Five minuted of added time will be played here...

20 September 2025 16:49

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY FOR FOREST! Williams finds himself in the same position he scored from in the first half and strikes the ball into the wet surface, but Dubravka is there once more! A real player-of-the-match performance from the goalkeeper.

20 September 2025 16:47

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Gibbs-White exploits the gaps in midfield and attempts to slip Jesus through, but his pass is overhit and the striker can’t reach it. Another chance in this game, and the home fans will be hoping it's the last that falls Forest's way.

20 September 2025 16:47

