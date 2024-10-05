Burnley vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Turf Moor
Follow live coverage as Burnley face Preston North End in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Burnley vs Preston North End
Attempt blocked. CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Roberts.
Burnley vs Preston North End
Substitution, Preston North End. Ryan Ledson replaces Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
Burnley vs Preston North End
Jeremy Sarmiento (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Burnley vs Preston North End
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
Burnley vs Preston North End
Attempt blocked. Lyle Foster (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Burnley vs Preston North End
Substitution, Preston North End. Jack Whatmough replaces Andrew Hughes because of an injury.
