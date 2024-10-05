Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Burnley vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Turf Moor

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 10:30 BST
Comments
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Burnley face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Burnley vs Preston North End

Match ends, Burnley 0, Preston North End 0.

5 October 2024 14:28

Burnley vs Preston North End

Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Preston North End 0.

5 October 2024 14:27

Burnley vs Preston North End

Foul by Lyle Foster (Burnley).

5 October 2024 14:24

Burnley vs Preston North End

Attempt blocked. CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Roberts.

5 October 2024 14:24

Burnley vs Preston North End

Substitution, Preston North End. Ryan Ledson replaces Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

5 October 2024 14:23

Burnley vs Preston North End

Jeremy Sarmiento (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5 October 2024 14:22

Burnley vs Preston North End

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jordan Storey.

5 October 2024 14:21

Burnley vs Preston North End

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

5 October 2024 14:19

Burnley vs Preston North End

Attempt blocked. Lyle Foster (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

5 October 2024 14:17

Burnley vs Preston North End

Substitution, Preston North End. Jack Whatmough replaces Andrew Hughes because of an injury.

5 October 2024 14:16

