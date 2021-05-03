West Ham will look to get their top-four push back on track when they visit Burnley in the Premier League tonight.

The Hammers have lost their past two games and are now six points behind Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

West Ham were defeated 1-0 at home by the Blues last weekend, with Thomas Tuchel’s side maintaining their grip on fourth place thanks to their 2-0 win against Fulham on Saturday, so David Moyes’ side will need three points at Turf Moor to keep their bid alive.

The hosts are nine points clear of the relegation zone and look to have secured Premier League football for another season under Sean Dyche thanks to their 4-0 win over Wolves last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Monday 3 April.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be show live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with build-up starting from 8pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Burnley could welcome Ashley Barnes back into the side for the first time since February after recovering from a thigh problem. The Austrian was on the bench against Wolves last weekend but did not play, so he could be fit enough to play a part against West Ham. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is also in line to return, but Kevin Long and Robbie Brady remain out.

West Ham are set to be boosted by the return of Declan Rice from a knee injury. The midfielder has missed the past four games after picking up the injury while on international duty with England, and the Hammers have been fragile in defence ever since. Arthur Masuaku could also return, while defenders Craig Dawson and Fabian Balbuena are available. Striker Michail Antonio remains out with a hamstring injury.

Possible line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Vydra

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Lingard, Bowen

Odds

Burnley: 19/10

Draw: 5/2

West Ham: 11/8

Prediction

While Burnley are flying after their 4-0 win at Wolves last week, West Ham will be boosted by the return of Rice and are desperate for three points to keep their fight for European qualification alive. Burnley will cause them problems, but West Ham should have enough to get the win. Burnley 1-2 West Ham