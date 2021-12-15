Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.

While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.

It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match.

“The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.”

This fixture was due to pit two of the league’s bottom four clubs against each other, in a critical battle for points to avoid the relegation zone. The Clarets now face being two matches behind much of the rest of the division, after their game against Tottenham in late November was also called off.

Leicester City had applied to have their own fixture against Spurs in midweek to be called off, with manager Brendan Rodgers left disappointed that in this case, the request was rejected.

Top-flight clubs have been given new guidelines to follow, including for supporters heading to matches.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are keeping teams in the loop over developments within their own squad, after their midweek match with Brentford was also called off.