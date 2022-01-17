Burnley ask Premier League to postpone Watford match due to Covid cases and injuries

Burnley have made an application to the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to a “high number” of injuries and Covid-19 cases in their first-team squad.

The Premier League said they will meet later on Monday afternoon to review the club’s request.

The fixture at Turf Moor was previously postponed in December and Sean Dyche’s side have only played 17 matches so far this season, fewer than any other club.

Saturday’s home match against Leicester became their fourth fixture to be be postponed due to Covid cases and injuries while a fifth, against Tottenham, was called off due to adverse weather last month.

In a statement, the club said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford.

“The decision was reluctantly made to submit the application due to a high number of injuries and Covid-19 cases within the squad.

“The Premier League Board will meet later today to review the application and inform both clubs of its decision.”

Burnley sit bottom of the Premier League with 11 points but have games in hand on all of the teams above them. Watford are 17th, three points above Burnley but having played two games more.

Last weekend, the Premier League’s decision to accept a request from Arsenal to call off their fixture against Tottenham led to a furious response from Spurs, who said they were “extremely surprised” by the postponement.

Spurs said in a statement how they believe the rule set out regarding fixture postponements due to Covid-19 cases are not being followed as intended, adding: “It is important to have clarity and consistency on the application of the rule.”