Burnley host West Ham at Turf Moor knowing a win would take them off the bottom of the Premier League table and reignite their domestic campaign.
Vincent Kompany’s men have only won once in the league this season, beating Luton 2-1 at the start of October. They have lost their last six fixtures across all competitions and desperately need a change in fortunes.
West Ham, meanwhile, are ninth in the table and have hopes of earning a place in Europe next season. Games like these, against lower half teams, are must wins if David Moyes’ men hope to finish inside the top seven. Can they defeat the Clarets today?
West Ham fly forward but Vitinho crucially cuts out Soucek's pass out wide to Paqueta making a run down the left.
Gudmundsson takes on a shot on the edge of the box following a Burnley corner but it's straight at Areola.
Paqueta dinks a cross towards an unmarked Soucek in the box but the midfielder doesn't really know what to do with the ball and softly guides it towards goal with his head. Trafford comes off his line to claim it comfortably.
Here we go! Amdouni gets the ball rolling for Burnley and the first half is underway.
Both sets of players have emerged from the tunnel at Turf Moor and we're almost ready for kick-off.
The Hammers need to pick up as many points as possible before trying to navigate their way through a tricky Christmas period if they’re going to sustain their push for a European finish. They face Tottenham and Arsenal on the road and host Man United in December, before kickstarting their new year with a test against Brighton. As for Burnley, they’re in desperate need of a result. Rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points after 12 games, they’ve lost their last five in the league.
As for Burnley, they’re unchanged from the defeat to Arsenal last time out. It looks as though Kompany has set his side up in two banks of four, with Gudmundsson and Koleosho deployed on either flank. Berge starts alongside Brownhill in central midfield, with the latter on the scoresheet last time out at Emirates Stadium.
We’ll start with the big team news… No Bowen for West Ham. He misses out through injury after pulling out of the England squad with a knee issue last week. It comes as a blow for Moyes as the forward has scored in all six of West Ham’s away games in the league this season. Ings makes his first league start of the campaign and is West Ham’s only change from their previous win at Nottingham Forest.
Burnley vs West Ham line-ups
Burnley XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Berge, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Koleosho; Amdouni, Rodriguez
West Ham XI: Areola; Emerson, Aguerd, Zouma, Coufal; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Paqueta, Soucek, Kudus; Ings
Subs: Lukas Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Pablo Fornals, Maxwel Cornet, Said Benrahma, Divin Mubama
