Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club (Getty Images)

Burnley host West Ham at Turf Moor knowing a win would take them off the bottom of the Premier League table and reignite their domestic campaign.

Vincent Kompany’s men have only won once in the league this season, beating Luton 2-1 at the start of October. They have lost their last six fixtures across all competitions and desperately need a change in fortunes.

West Ham, meanwhile, are ninth in the table and have hopes of earning a place in Europe next season. Games like these, against lower half teams, are must wins if David Moyes’ men hope to finish inside the top seven. Can they defeat the Clarets today?

