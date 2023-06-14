Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It was last weekend when it really sank in for Callum Wilson that he and Newcastle United are bound for the Champions League. Not, as might seem logical, Saturday’s Champions League final, the sort of occasion that may have prompted thoughts of progressing that far, or at least welcoming Inter Milan to Tyneside, but Sunday’s Sam Fender gig at St James’ Park.

Wilson had been on holiday, “totally switched off”, before the Newcastle-supporting rock star exposed him to his new reality. “I went to the concert with my wife at St James’ Park,” he said. “There was a sea of black and white. And before he came out, he actually played the Champions League song and everyone was cheering and I was like ‘this is absolutely real’. I could see how much it meant to everybody. Hearing the anthem in the stadium, without actually walking out to play, was surreal. This is going to happen next season and I cannot wait to get started.”

Amid the broader picture of Newcastle’s rise and the reasons behind it are endearing stories of players who carried themselves further than most envisaged. In 14 years of professional football, Wilson has never played in Europe. He was part of a winless team when the club was taken over in 2021 and his former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was appointed. He was one of seven survivors from Steve Bruce’s reign to make at least 31 Premier League appearances last season when Newcastle came fourth. Like Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron, he exceeded expectations. Wilson’s 18 goals were a career-best total in the top flight and exceeded by only four others: Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Ivan Toney and Mohamed Salah.

Newcastle, who failed to win any of their first 14 league games last season, lost only five of 38 this year. “It’s an incredible achievement what has happened,” Wilson said. “Seven or eight of the players who started the games at the back end of the season were also the ones who were fighting relegation in the previous two seasons. That shows what a good job the manager has done with the current squad. But it also shows where the club has got to with a few new good players around us. Now it is only going to get better if we keep investing in the right way and become a top-four team more regularly.”

If a challenge was posed to each, to raise his game, to ensure he was not cast aside to make way for reinforcements, it was particularly direct in Wilson’s case. Alexander Isak became Newcastle’s club record signing. There was a high-class alternative in attack. “We brought in a £60m striker last summer and that was one of our first big signings,” Wilson said. “You use it as competition, as fuel. You know, with the way that the club is going, that if you don’t perform then potentially it could be your time done at the club.”

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson give Newcastle two high-class options up front (Action Images via Reuters)

Especially when there was a point where Isak seemed to have displaced Wilson. A burst of goals earned him a World Cup spot but he entered April with a solitary strike in 18 appearances for club and country and as a substitute.

“We went to Dubai for a mid-season training camp and we had five days there when we didn’t play football and I got to sit back and think ‘yes, it has been a fantastic start to the season but it has turned out into a bad season,’” he said. “I was out of the team so I had to basically pull my finger out and start scoring goals again.”

Which he did, in impressive fashion. A run of 11 goals in 10 appearances powered Newcastle into the Champions League. If it was a dramatic intervention, Wilson is not alone in pulling his finger out. “That’s what everyone is doing,” he added. “Players like Sean Longstaff, who has come through the academy, and now the manager is getting the best out of him and he looks a top player week in, week out. We wouldn’t change him for anybody now. I think it’s a good place to be at.”

Whether Wilson remains there remains to be seen. His form would suggest so, but he will soon enter the last year of his contract. “My time at Newcastle has been amazing so far and long may it continue,” he added. “My agent and the club will be speaking on my future at some point and hopefully it will be with Newcastle.”

If the Champions League provides one reason to stay, the Premier League is another. Alan Shearer is an admirer, helping persuade him to join. Wilson wants to rank next to Newcastle’s record scorer.

“In terms of Premier League goals, behind Shearer at Newcastle, there aren’t many in front of me now,” he said. He is sixth, but only nine goals behind Peter Beardsley, both the man nearest to Shearer and still far behind him. “I’m trying to get second – it’s a long way to catch Alan,” Wilson added. But he will become the first player since Shearer to wear Newcastle’s iconic No. 9 shirt in the Champions League.