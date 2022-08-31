Newcastle striker Callum Wilson facing hamstring injury ‘setback’
New competition has arrived in attack with the signing of Alexander Isak
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has expressed his frustration with the hamstring injury that has stalled his strong start to the new Premier League campaign.
Wilson limped off midway through his side’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City earlier this month and is expected to remain on the sidelines for at least two more weeks.
The 30-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live’s The Footballer’s Football Podcast: “I have a had a little setback – disappointing because I felt like I had found my form and rhythm.”
Wilson scored in his side’s opening day of the season win over Nottingham Forest and again against City before hobbling off after 70 minutes.
Chris Wood took his place in the line-up against Wolves at the weekend, while Alexander Isak has since been added to the squad after signing from Real Sociedad.
He added: “It’s frustrating because you do everything right – the ultimate professional.
“There are probably not many people in the dressing room that are more professional than myself – the way I eat, the way I sleep, the way I recover.
“That’s the most frustrating thing – you’re putting your heart and soul into making sure you stay there. A little setback – it’s fine – but I’ve had to put it into perspective.”
Newcastle face Liverpool on Wednesday night and Eddie Howe is still unsure whether Isak will be in the squad, with Wilson a definite absentee.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies