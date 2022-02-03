Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the latest updates as hosts Cameroon take on Mohamed Salah’s Egypt for a place in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.

Egypt are the most successful nation in Afcon history with seven tournament victories, but they are up against a big challenge tonight as the Cameroonian side aim to deliver glory on home soil. Cameroon topped Group A before beating Comoros in the round of 16, in a game overshadowed by a fatal crush. Toni Conceicao’s side then beat Gambia 2-0 in the quarter-finals to reach the last four, and have the tournament’s two top goalscorers so far in captain Vincent Aboubakar and Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi.

Egypt finished second in Group D after losing their opening game to Nigeria, but Salah scored the winning penalty to see of Ivory Coast in the round of 16 and scored against as they came from behind to beat Morocco in the quarter-finals. Follow all the Afcon action below: