Cameroon vs Egypt LIVE: Afcon semi-final team news, line-ups and more tonight as hosts face Salah
Who will take their place in the final where Senegal await? Follow all the goals and latest updates
Follow all the latest updates as hosts Cameroon take on Mohamed Salah’s Egypt for a place in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.
Egypt are the most successful nation in Afcon history with seven tournament victories, but they are up against a big challenge tonight as the Cameroonian side aim to deliver glory on home soil. Cameroon topped Group A before beating Comoros in the round of 16, in a game overshadowed by a fatal crush. Toni Conceicao’s side then beat Gambia 2-0 in the quarter-finals to reach the last four, and have the tournament’s two top goalscorers so far in captain Vincent Aboubakar and Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi.
Egypt finished second in Group D after losing their opening game to Nigeria, but Salah scored the winning penalty to see of Ivory Coast in the round of 16 and scored against as they came from behind to beat Morocco in the quarter-finals. Follow all the Afcon action below:
Cameroon are unbeaten in all five games of their Africa Cup of Nations campaign so far. They defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 in their opening match before following up with a 4-1 victory over Ethiopia. A 1-1 draw with Cape Verde in their final group game was enough for them to finish top of Group A and set up a round of 16 tie with Comoros that they won 2-1. Last time out Cameroon scored twice to cruise past Gambia in the quarter-finals but now face a tough test against Egypt this evening.
Egypt’s AFCON campaign started off with a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria but they followed up that loss with consecutive victories against Guinea-Bissau and Sudan to finish second in Group D and make it into the knockout stages. A goalless draw with Ivory Coast followed by the Pharaohs won the penalty shootout 5-4 to reach the quarter-finals. Morocco took an early lead but Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Aston Villa’s Trezeguet both scored to complete a comeback victory and put Egypt into the semi-finals.
AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt
This will be the 11th Africa Cup of Nations encounter between Egypt and Cameroon, no two teams have met on more occasions in the competition’s history.
Egypt have won the continental tournament seven times with Cameroon successfully on five occasions making the teams the two most successful nations in the competition.
AFCON 2022: Aboubakar on Salah
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has been speaking to RFI about his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Salah and says that despite Salah’s great form in the Premier League he isn’t too impressed with the forward. Aboubakar had strong words about Salah saying:
AFCON 2022: Sadio Mane seals Senegal victory over Burkina Faso to reach AFCON final
Cameroon and Egypt are playing for a spot in the AFCON final on Sunday. The first semi-final took place last night between Senegal and Burkina Faso.
Senegal struck three times in the last 20 minutes to book their place in Sunday’s final as they overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.
Abdou Diallo shot home from close range after a corner in the 70th minute for the first and a strike from Bamba Dieng doubled Senegal’s lead six minutes later.
Blati Toure pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute but Sadio Mane added a final flourish with a breakaway goal five minutes later to restore Senegal’s two-goal advantage as their quality triumphed over a gallant Burkinabe outfit.
Burkina Faso 1-3 Senegal: A dramatic semi-final tie featured four goals in the last 20 minutes
AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt team changes
Cameroon manager Antonio Conceicao sticks with the same starting XI that defeated Gambia in the quarter-finals. Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar are the top two goalscorers in the competition and will lead the line.
Carlo Queiroz meanwhile makes two changes to the Egypt starting line-up. Hamdi Fathi and Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh both come into the team with Ahemd Hegazy and Ayman Ashraf dropping out. Mohamed Abou Gabal starts in goal for the Pharaohs.
AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt line-ups
Here’s how both teams line-up for tonight’s semi-final:
Cameroon XI: Onana; Fai, Ngamaleu, Tolo; Ngadeu, Castelleto, Hongla, Gouet, Anguissa; Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi
Egypt XI: Gabal; Fathi, El Wensh, Abdelmonem, Elneny; Kamal, El Soleya, El Fotouh; Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush
AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt
Cameroon boss, Antonio Conceiçao, says that his goal is to lead the five-time champions to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations but understands that his team face a tough test against Egypt, and Mo Salah in particular, tonight. He said:
AFCON 2022: How will Cameroon vs Egypt fixture play out?
The Olembe Stadium will host Cameroon’s semi-final encounter with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The stadium was given approval to host both the second last four tie and the final by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) despite eight people dying in a crush outside the arena after Cameroon’s fixture against the Comoros.
The two most successful sides in AFCON history meet in a rematch of the 2017 final, a game settled by Vincent Aboubakar’s winner two minutes from time that secured Cameroon their fifth triumph.
Here’s how we see tonight’s semi-final playing out:
Predicting how Cameroon vs Egypt will play out
Eveyrthing you need to know ahead of the semi-final clash in Yaounde
AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt quater-final results
Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice in the second half of Cameroon’s quarter-final against Gambia to send the Indomitable Lions into the semi-finals. It continues a solid run for Cameroon who are yet to lose during this tournament. They’ve scored 11 goals in five games, but their only clean sheet came in against Gambia and they’ll hope to repeat that performance tonight.
Egypt needed extra-time to squeeze past Morocco in their own quarter-final match. Sofiane Boufal opened the scoring with a seventh minute penalty and it took until the second half for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to equalise for Egypt. As the game entered extra-time Aston Villa’s Trezeguet found the back of the net in the 100th minute of the game to give The Pharaohs the win and set up tonight’s clash with the tournament’s hosts.
AFCON 2022: Cameroon vs Egypt team news
With strikers Karl Toko Ekambi and competition top-scorer Vincent Aboubakar in top form, it seems unlikely that experienced coach Toni Conceição will make changes to the Cameroon side that beat Gambia, with no new reported injuries.
Egypt’s biggest issues are in goal. Mohamed El Shenawy and Mohamed Abou Gabal have each picked up injuries during the knockout rounds, pressing Mohamed Sobhy into an international debut off the bench against Morocco. The starting berth may again be the 22-year-old’s in the last four.
