(Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup third round is all but complete and immediately after Wednesday night’s matches finish, the draw for the fourth round will take place.

On Tuesday, three of the matches went to penalties as QPR knocked out Premier League side Everton and Stoke shocked Watford at Vicarage Road, while there were big wins for top-flight sides Brentford and Man City over lower-league opponents. Liverpool saw off Norwich in the most notable of the all-Premier League clashes, meanwhile. Most sides will want to avoid Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions, given they have won four straight EFL Cup trophies and are aiming for a record-breaking fifth in succession this year - but plenty of rivals who are seeking silverware remain in the competition and will fancy their chances of going all the way this time around.

The fourth round fixtures are currently scheduled to take place in late October, a couple of weeks after the upcoming international break, with the quarters then set to follow in December, the semi-finals across two legs in January and the final itself at Wembley at the end of February 2022. To get that far, however, favourable draws and victories this side of Christmas will be the focus.

Teams in the draw:

Brentford

Burnley

Leeds

Man City

Liverpool

Preston

QPR

Southampton

Stoke

Sunderland

Brighton

Arsenal

Chelsea/Aston Villa

West Ham

Leicester

Wolves/Tottenham

Follow all the latest updates from the Carabao Cup fourth round draw after the end of the Man United vs West Ham match below: