Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Fourth round fixtures as Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea among teams in the hat
Manchester City are also in the draw having won the last four editions of the competition
The Carabao Cup third round is all but complete and immediately after Wednesday night’s matches finish, the draw for the fourth round will take place.
On Tuesday, three of the matches went to penalties as QPR knocked out Premier League side Everton and Stoke shocked Watford at Vicarage Road, while there were big wins for top-flight sides Brentford and Man City over lower-league opponents. Liverpool saw off Norwich in the most notable of the all-Premier League clashes, meanwhile. Most sides will want to avoid Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions, given they have won four straight EFL Cup trophies and are aiming for a record-breaking fifth in succession this year - but plenty of rivals who are seeking silverware remain in the competition and will fancy their chances of going all the way this time around.
The fourth round fixtures are currently scheduled to take place in late October, a couple of weeks after the upcoming international break, with the quarters then set to follow in December, the semi-finals across two legs in January and the final itself at Wembley at the end of February 2022. To get that far, however, favourable draws and victories this side of Christmas will be the focus.
Teams in the draw:
- Brentford
- Burnley
- Leeds
- Man City
- Liverpool
- Preston
- QPR
- Southampton
- Stoke
- Sunderland
- Brighton
- Arsenal
- Chelsea/Aston Villa
- West Ham
- Leicester
- Wolves/Tottenham
Follow all the latest updates from the Carabao Cup fourth round draw after the end of the Man United vs West Ham match below:
Elsewhere in the Carabao Cup
Here are the results from all the evening’s Carabao Cup matches. The fourth round draw is still to come as is reaction from Old Trafford:
Arsenal 3 - 0 AFC Wimbledon
Brighton 2 - 0 Swansea
Chelsea 1 - 1 Aston Villa (Currently playing out penalties)
Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham
Millwall 0 - 2 Leicester
Wolves 2 - 2 Tottenham (Currently playing out penalties)
Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham
Manchester United had 27 shots compared to West Ham’s nine but the Hammers created the better chances. Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble both should have scored in the closing changes.
Mason Greenwood had a great one-on-one chance but other than that the Red Devils were very lacklustre in the final third.
Full-time: Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham
90+4 mins: Redemption for the Hammers! They knock Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup three days after losing to them in the Premier League.
Manuel Lanzini is the hero of the night. His early goal is the difference between the teams. What a result for West Ham.
Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham
90+2 mins: Man Utd corner. Fernandes swings it into the box as up comes Dean Henderson. The cross goes over the goalkeeper and Issa Diop heads it clear for West Ham. Two minutes to go, they’re almost there.
Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham
90 mins: Mark Noble has a one-on-one chance to finish the game but his effort comes straight to Henderson who closes him down well. Man Utd need to score but it’s West Ham pushing for the next goal.
There’ll be four minutes of added time to play.
Off the post! Yarmolenko misses chance to win it
Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham
87 mins: West Ham work the ball up the pitch before Bowen knocks it back to Noble. Man Utd are scrambling to get back in formation but Noble flicks one over the top and Yarmolenko brings it down in the box. He takes it around Henderson but hits the post with his side-footed attempt! How’s he missed?
Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham
84 mins: Man Utd work a corner clear and threaten to break on the counter-attack through Elanga. He’s caught by Bowen who smartly nudges him over and gives away a free kick. It’s allows his teammates to get back into their defensive positions.
Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham
81 mins: An inswinging Man Utd corner is headed out to Sancho on the edge of the box. He shoots and the ball deflects off one of the many bodies in his way. Martial is first to the loose ball but his effort back across goal is parried by Areola and West Ham boot it away. Last ditch stuff but the Hammers still lead!
Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham
78 mins: Bruno Fernandes has a sighter at goal from the edge of the box. He gets the ball to dip below the crossbar but the effort is off target and sneaks wide of the near post. Still, it got the Man Utd fans excited. They’ve not had a great deal to cheer about.
Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham
75 mins: Elanga comes forward on the overlap but finds his path into the box blocked. He knocks the ball back to Sancho who weaves into the area and shoots. There’s a shout for handball as his effort takes a deflection and goes out for a corner.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies