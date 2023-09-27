Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and more discover fourth-round fate

✕ Close Ten Hag pleased as Utd second string cruise past Palace in cup win

Defending champions Manchester United became one of the first clubs to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup and will discover their fate in the fourth round with tonight’s draw.

United cruised past Crystal Palace 3-0 on Tuesday evening, while Ipswich and Exeter caused cupsets by beating Premier League sides Wolves and Luton respectively. Burnley avoided a similar fate however, as they dispatched League Two Salford City 4-0.

Another nine teams will book their place in the last 16 on Wednesday evening, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea all in action.

Follow the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw below: