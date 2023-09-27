Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and more discover fourth-round fate
Defending champions Manchester United have reached the Carabao Cup fourth round with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool hoping to joing them
Defending champions Manchester United became one of the first clubs to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup and will discover their fate in the fourth round with tonight’s draw.
United cruised past Crystal Palace 3-0 on Tuesday evening, while Ipswich and Exeter caused cupsets by beating Premier League sides Wolves and Luton respectively. Burnley avoided a similar fate however, as they dispatched League Two Salford City 4-0.
Another nine teams will book their place in the last 16 on Wednesday evening, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea all in action.
Follow the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw below:
How to watch on TV and online
Sky Sports will broadcast both the match before and the draw. The draw will also be live streamed for free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Emma Saunders will host the draw alongside former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge and recently retired England international Izzy Christiansen.
When is the fourth round draw?
The fourth round draw takes place on the 27 September after the match between Newcastle and Manchester City which will be televised from St James’ Park. The match is due to kick off at 8pm, and the draw will follow after full-time, starting between 10-10:10pm.
What time is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw? Date, time and how to watch
Defending champions Manchester United beat Crystal Palace in their third round clash and a further seven Premier League teams begin their Carabao Cup campaign across this midweek.
Manchester City, West Ham, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton, and Liverpool become involved at this stage after a bye to allow for European competition.
In the last round, League One side Lincoln City provided a shock when they beat Premier League opponents Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties.
Here’s everything you need to know about the fourth-round draw.
What time is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?
The draw will take place after Newcastle vs Manchester City
Carabao Cup fourth-round draw
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw. We’re about to reach the last-16 stage of the competition as the remaining teams await their fate.
