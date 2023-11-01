✕ Close Carabao Cup Round of 16: Arsenal vs. West Ham, Newcastle vs. Man U

The quarter-final draw for the Carabao Cup takes place this evening at the conclusion of the remaining fourth round matches. Only two teams have qualified for the last eight with League One’s Port Vale sneaking past League Two’s Mansfield Town 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

The other side already in the quarter-finals is Middlesbrough who had an entertaining and thrilling encounter with Exeter City yesterday. The League One hosts took the lead before two quick fire second half goals sent Boro ahead. Exeter equalised just after the hour mark but Emmanuel Latte Lath netted an 82nd minute penalty to win the game.

Of the six remaining fourth round ties tonight, there are four all Premier League affairs as Everton take on Burnley, Bournemouth host Liverpool, West Ham play Arsenal and Manchester United go up against Newcastle.

The final four teams still left in the competition are Chelsea who face Blackburn and Ipswich who are playing Fulham this evening.

Follow our live blog below for the lastest updates from the Carabao Cup and to see who will face who in the quarter-finals of the League Cup: