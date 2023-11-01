Carabao Cup draw LIVE: West Ham, Newcastle, Liverpool and more discover potential quarter-final fate
The eight quarter-finalists will find out who they face in the next round
The quarter-final draw for the Carabao Cup takes place this evening at the conclusion of the remaining fourth round matches. Only two teams have qualified for the last eight with League One’s Port Vale sneaking past League Two’s Mansfield Town 1-0 on Tuesday evening.
The other side already in the quarter-finals is Middlesbrough who had an entertaining and thrilling encounter with Exeter City yesterday. The League One hosts took the lead before two quick fire second half goals sent Boro ahead. Exeter equalised just after the hour mark but Emmanuel Latte Lath netted an 82nd minute penalty to win the game.
Of the six remaining fourth round ties tonight, there are four all Premier League affairs as Everton take on Burnley, Bournemouth host Liverpool, West Ham play Arsenal and Manchester United go up against Newcastle.
The final four teams still left in the competition are Chelsea who face Blackburn and Ipswich who are playing Fulham this evening.
Follow our live blog below for the lastest updates from the Carabao Cup and to see who will face who in the quarter-finals of the League Cup:
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the quarter-final draw for the 2023/24 Carabao Cup.
The final six fourth round matches are currently underway with Manchester United hosting Newcastle in the latest kick off this evening (8.15pm) and the draw is expected to take place at the conclusion of that match.
Which teams will reach the last eight and who will they be facing in the next round?
