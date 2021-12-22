Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Semi-final ties revealed as Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham bid to join Arsenal
Follow the draw live at the conclusion of tonight’s three remaining quarter-final ties
The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take tonight following the conclusion of the three remaining quarter-final ties.
Arsenal have already progressed into the last four of the competition after Eddie Nketiah starred with a clinical hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of League One Sunderland. That result ensured that only Premier League sides remain in competition, although we are already guaranteed to see a new winner crowned after Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold was finally brought to an end by West Ham in the fourth round.
The Hammers travel to Tottenham in one of two London derbies tonight, with a heavily-depleted Chelsea side visiting Brentford. The final tie sees Liverpool host Leicester with managers having to juggle their priorities carefully between player welfare and the chance of claiming a piece of silverware at such a chaotic and uncertain time of the season. Follow the draw live below at the conclusion of Liverpool vs Leicester:
Liverpool 2 - 3 Leicester
82 mins: Leicester don’t manage to find Iheanacho in the box with a rare attack in this second half and the ball is cleared to Oxlade-Chamberlain. He smokes a long ball up to Minamino but Ndidi gets in front of the winger to send the ball out of play.
Chance! Liverpool are giving up without a fight here. Keita fires an effort at goal from outside the box. His shot deflects off Jota and heads towards goal only for Schmeichel to react quickly and palm it clear!
Liverpool 2 - 3 Leicester
79 mins: Chance! Neco Williams finds some space on the right side and brings the ball into the box before firing a shot into the side-netting. The goal kick from Schmeichel is won in midfield by Liverpool and a simple header knocks the ball up to Firmino. He drives into the box but is dispossessed by Ndidi before he gets off a shot.
Liverpool 2 - 3 Leicester
77 mins: James Maddison is booked for a stupid challenge on Keita, just sticking his leg in the way of the Liverpool midfielder as he tries to run past him.
Diogo Jota then takes on Thomas and catches the defender on the chin with his elbow. Thomas goes to ground and Jota weaves into the box. He cuts the ball back to Oxlade-Chamberlain who shoots from range and fires an effort over the goal. Thomas has a word with Jota, he felt that elbow was deliberate.
Liverpool 2 - 3 Leicester
74 mins: Marc Albrighton stays down after a late challenge from Konate but Liverpool play on and work the ball down the left wing. It eventually goes out for a throw in and Youri Tielemans squares up to James Milner for not kicking it out sooner so that Albrighton could get treatment.
Both players get a talking to from the referee but no further action is taken. Albrighton is okay to continue.
Liverpool 2 - 3 Leicester
71 mins: If Liverpool score again and the match ends in a draw we’ll be headin straight to penalties. There is no extra time in the Carabao Cup. The Liverpool fans are very loud inside of Anfield now. It’s not going to be easy for Leicester to close out this game. Another corner for the Reds is played into Tsimikas he has a couple of shots blocked in the box and a scramble sees Leicester come away with the ball.
GOAL! Liverpool 2 - 3 Leicester (Jota, 68’) ⚽️
68 mins: Here we go! The ball is played up to Firmino who controls it well and spins away from Ndidi. He slots a pass into Minamino who taps the ball into the box for Diogo Jota to run onto. The forward breaks through the lines, collects the ball and then smokes it into the far side of the net! Great finish. This game is well and truly alive now.
Liverpool 1 - 3 Leicester
66 mins: Minamino shimmies around Albrighton before taking on Ndidi over on Liverpool’s left side. He wins a corner that gets swung into the penalty area and headed away by Jamie Vardy. Liverpool quickly flick the ball back into the box but Ndidi is there again to head it behind for a repeat.
The second Liverpool corner is whipped deeper into the box this time but Thomas has it covered for the Foxes.
Liverpool 1 - 3 Leicester
63 mins: Leicester have switched to a back three with those two substitutions, they are going to try and hold on to their lead. Luke Thomas switches the play with a diagonal pass over to Iheanacho who makes a bit of a mess of things trying to bring the ball under control and the attack dies down.
Liverpool 1 - 3 Leicester
60 mins: The game stops whilst Soyuncu receives some treatment. He injured himself when blocking Firmino’s effort. Jannik Vestegaard comes on to replace Soyuncu for Leicester. Ryan Bertrand also comes on in place of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Another change for Liverpool sees Naby Keita on for Jordan Henderson.
Liverpool 1 - 3 Leicester
59 mins: Brilliant from Soyuncu! Liverpool’s changes have changed the momentum of the game with the Reds firmly in the ascendancy. A poor goal kick from Schmeichel gives the ball to Oxlade-Chamberlain who knocks it up to Minamino. He threads a short pass into the box for Firimino and he lets fly only to be denied by a sliding block from Soyuncu!
