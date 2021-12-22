✕ Close Arteta - 'Please don't go back' to fan-less stadiums in the Premier League

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take tonight following the conclusion of the three remaining quarter-final ties.

Arsenal have already progressed into the last four of the competition after Eddie Nketiah starred with a clinical hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of League One Sunderland. That result ensured that only Premier League sides remain in competition, although we are already guaranteed to see a new winner crowned after Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold was finally brought to an end by West Ham in the fourth round.

The Hammers travel to Tottenham in one of two London derbies tonight, with a heavily-depleted Chelsea side visiting Brentford. The final tie sees Liverpool host Leicester with managers having to juggle their priorities carefully between player welfare and the chance of claiming a piece of silverware at such a chaotic and uncertain time of the season. Follow the draw live below at the conclusion of Liverpool vs Leicester: