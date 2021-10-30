Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham learn quarter-final opponents
Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs awaiting their last-eight fate in the League Cup. The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Saturday morning, with each side having earned their spot courtesy of midweek victories - half of them going through thanks to penalty shoot-out wins.
The remaining eight sides in the draw are Chelsea, Arsenal and Sunderland from Tuesday night’s games, plus Brentford, West Ham, Leicester, Tottenham and Liverpool following them one evening later. It was the Hammers who saw off reigning champions Manchester City, ensuring there would be no fifth straight success for Pep Guardiola’s side - and also meaning that Jurgen Klopp’s team can retake the record for most wins in the competition if they go the distance this year. Sunderland, meanwhile, are the only remaining club from outside the Premier League, after the League One side saw off QPR on penalties.
Quarter-final ties are scheduled to be played in the week commencing December 20, with the semi-finals then taking place in the new year. Follow all the live updates for the Carabao Cup draw below:
How to watch Carabao Cup draw
It will be shown on Sky Sports’ Soccer AM this morning, broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The draw itself is also expected to be shown on Sky Sports’ Youtube channel.
Carabao Cup dates and schedule
The draw might be today but it will be a little while until we see these games in action. The busy European midweeks and another international break (sorry to be the bearer of bad news) are on the horizon, meaning the Carabao Cup quarter-finals slot in just before Christmas.
Then, in that funny little period in the New Year when the Premier League pauses for a couple of weeks, the FA Cup third round is sandwiched in between the two legs of the Carabao semi-finals – meaning if any of the big guns are knocked out at the quarter-final stage, their big stars will probably be jetting off somewhere warm for a while until the Premier League returns in mid January.
The final, at Wembley, is on Sunday 27 February.
Quarter-Finals – w/c 20 December 2021
Semi-Final first legs – w/c 3 January 2022
Semi-Final second legs – w/c 10 January 2022
Final – Sunday 27 February 2022
Who is in the draw?
A reminder of the eight names in the hat/bag/bowl, and some stats for you: Seven play in the Premier League; five are from London; three have never won the League Cup before.
- Arsenal
- Chelsea
- Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- Brentford
- West Ham United
When is the Carabao Cup draw?
The draw will take place during the Sky Sports TV show Soccer AM this morning, with John Fendley hosting as Jimmy Bullard and Danny Mays conduct the draw. The programme will begin at 10.30am BST and conclude at midday.
