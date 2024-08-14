Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Second round fixtures revealed including Newcastle and West Ham
Premier League sides not in European competition will learn their opponents in the first cup competition of the season
The first round of the Carabao Cup is already at an end, with plenty of thrilling games played out across the country as the first cup competition of the season begins.
Norwich’s 4-3 win over Stevenage and penalty wins for Walsall over Exeter and Grimsby over Bradford City are just a few highlights, but the winning sides must put those victories behind them as they enter the second round.
The next phase of the competition sees the introduction of Premier League sides, with all those who aren’t playing in European competition entering at round two.
And though the opposition could be tougher, the potential for upsets is also greater as lower-league sides look to book their place in the third round. Every team will be looking to emulate the success of Swansea, Bradford and Sunderland around 10 years ago, with each side fully aware of the potential benefits of an early cup run.
The draw for the second round below will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Leeds United v Middlesborough, and you can follow it below:
When is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?
The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight (Wednesday 14 August).
The draw is expected to take place at around 10pm BST, although it could be closer to 10.15pm BST if Leeds vs Middlesbrough goes to penalties.
Carabao Cup draw: Second round ball numbers
SOUTHERN SECTION
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Birmingham City
4. Brentford
5. Brighton & Hove Albion
6. Cardiff City
7. Colchester United
8. Coventry City
9. Crawley Town
10. Crystal Palace
11. Fulham
12. Ipswich Town
13. Leyton Orient
14. Luton Town
15. Millwall
16. Norwich City
17. Oxford United
18. Queens Park Rangers
19. Southampton
20. Swansea City
21. Watford
22. West Ham United
23. Wycombe Wanderers
24. Plymouth Argyle or Cheltenham Town
NORTHERN SECTION
1. Barnsley
2. Barrow
3. Blackburn Rovers
4. Blackpool
5. Wanderers
6. Burnley
7. Derby County
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Everton
10. Fleetwood Town
11. Grimsby Town
12. Harrogate Town
13. Huddersfield Town
14. Leicester City
15. Newcastle United
16. Nottingham Forest
17. Preston North End
18. Rotherham United
19. Sheffield United
20. Shrewsbury Town
21. Stoke City
22. Tranmere Rovers
23. Walsall
24. Wolves
25. Hull City of Sheffield Wednesday
26. Leeds United or Middlesbrough
What time is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?
The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight, as the final first-round games play out.
This evening, Hull City face Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle play Cheltenham Town, and Leeds United take on Middlesbrough.
At the conclusion of those games, the draw for the second round will take place, as the new season’s edition of the Carabao Cup rolls on – with Liverpool aiming to retain the trophy.
