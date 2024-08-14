Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1723662569

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Second round fixtures revealed including Newcastle and West Ham

Premier League sides not in European competition will learn their opponents in the first cup competition of the season

Chris Wilson
Wednesday 14 August 2024 20:09
Comments
Premier League sides enter the second round of the Carabao Cup
Premier League sides enter the second round of the Carabao Cup (Getty Images)

The first round of the Carabao Cup is already at an end, with plenty of thrilling games played out across the country as the first cup competition of the season begins.

Norwich’s 4-3 win over Stevenage and penalty wins for Walsall over Exeter and Grimsby over Bradford City are just a few highlights, but the winning sides must put those victories behind them as they enter the second round.

The next phase of the competition sees the introduction of Premier League sides, with all those who aren’t playing in European competition entering at round two.

And though the opposition could be tougher, the potential for upsets is also greater as lower-league sides look to book their place in the third round. Every team will be looking to emulate the success of Swansea, Bradford and Sunderland around 10 years ago, with each side fully aware of the potential benefits of an early cup run.

The draw for the second round below will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Leeds United v Middlesborough, and you can follow it below:

1723662569

When is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight (Wednesday 14 August).

The draw is expected to take place at around 10pm BST, although it could be closer to 10.15pm BST if Leeds vs Middlesbrough goes to penalties.

14 August 2024 20:09
1723661609

Jadon Sancho nears Manchester United exit after PSG talks over swap deal

Jadon Sancho could join Paris Saint-Germain on a loan with an obligation to buy after negotiations between the French club and Manchester United.

The two clubs are attempting to unlock a deal that could also see midfielder Manuel Ugarte move in the opposite direction to Old Trafford.

Talks have been ongoing for weeks, and it is understood that even Marcus Rashford has been raised, due to the French club’s long-standing interest.

Jadon Sancho nears Man Utd exit after PSG talks over swap deal

The English winger could leave United to free up wages and ease concerns over Profit and Sustainability rules, with Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte a target to move in the opposite direction

14 August 2024 19:53
1723660823

Carabao Cup draw: Second round ball numbers

SOUTHERN SECTION

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Birmingham City

4. Brentford

5. Brighton & Hove Albion

6. Cardiff City

7. Colchester United

8. Coventry City

9. Crawley Town

10. Crystal Palace

11. Fulham

12. Ipswich Town

13. Leyton Orient

14. Luton Town

15. Millwall

16. Norwich City

17. Oxford United

18. Queens Park Rangers

19. Southampton

20. Swansea City

21. Watford

22. West Ham United

23. Wycombe Wanderers

24. Plymouth Argyle or Cheltenham Town

14 August 2024 19:40
1723660223

Carabao Cup draw: Second round ball numbers

NORTHERN SECTION

1. Barnsley

2. Barrow

3. Blackburn Rovers

4. Blackpool

5. Wanderers

6. Burnley

7. Derby County

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Everton

10. Fleetwood Town

11. Grimsby Town

12. Harrogate Town

13. Huddersfield Town

14. Leicester City

15. Newcastle United

16. Nottingham Forest

17. Preston North End

18. Rotherham United

19. Sheffield United

20. Shrewsbury Town

21. Stoke City

22. Tranmere Rovers

23. Walsall

24. Wolves

25. Hull City of Sheffield Wednesday

26. Leeds United or Middlesbrough

14 August 2024 19:30
1723653146

What time is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight, as the final first-round games play out.

This evening, Hull City face Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle play Cheltenham Town, and Leeds United take on Middlesbrough.

At the conclusion of those games, the draw for the second round will take place, as the new season’s edition of the Carabao Cup rolls on – with Liverpool aiming to retain the trophy.

What time is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

After the final first-round fixtures play out, the next set of games will be announced on Wednesday

14 August 2024 17:32

