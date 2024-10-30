Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup is set to be made as the remaining sides find out their last-eight fate.

English football’s secondary cup competition is heating up as the entrants are whittled down.

The third round saw most of the biggest clubs progress, including defending champions Liverpool as they seek their first silverware under Arne Slot.

Manchester United, meanwhile, begin life under Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager takes charge against Leicester after the departure of Erik ten Hag.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the quarter-final draw?

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will take place tonight, Wednesday, 30 October after Tottenham’s fourth-round tie against Manchester City – which kicks off at 8.15pm GMT.

The draw itself should start at about 10.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and News. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

Carabao Cup final ball numbers

The ball numbers for tonight’s draw will be confirmed later today.

Who is through to the quarter-finals?

Southampton

Brentford

Brighton or Liverpool

Aston Villa or Crystal Palace

Manchester United or Leicester

Newcastle or Chelsea

Preston North End or Arsenal

Tottenham or Manchester City

When will the Carabao Cup quarter-finals be played?

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals will be played in the week commencing Monday 16 December.