Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Carabao Cup draw takes place this evening with just three more fixtures to be played before the third round is complete.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Aston Villa joined the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in reaching the fourth round on Tuesday night.

Liverpool host West Ham and Arsenal play Bolton on Wednesday, while the postponed fixture between Newcastle and AFC Wimbledon will be staged next Tuesday and held at St James’ Park after it was postponed due to a sinkhole at Plough Lane.

Last year, Liverpool went all the way to Wembley and beat Chelsea in what turned out to be the final trophy won under Jurgen Klopp, so Arne Slot has plenty of reason to want to do well in the competition too.

And as soon as the Reds’ initial foray into this year’s tournament is concluded, they - or their opponents - will get to find out the next step on their path towards Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know about the League Cup fourth-round draw:

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

Liverpool host West Ham United this week at Anfield on Wednesday 25 September, with kick-off set for 8pm. Immediately following full time in that match, the fourth-round draw will be held – so around 10pm to 10:15pm, depending on any added time or penalty shootout.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra. Subscribers can live stream via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Who is through to the fourth round?

Ball numbers for the draw will be finalised on the morning of Wednesday 25 September.

Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford

Southampton

Preston

Crystal Palace

Manchester United

Brighton

Tottenham

Manchester City

Chelsea

Leicester

Aston Villa

What are the third-round fixtures?

Wednesday 25 September

Arsenal v Bolton

Liverpool v West Ham

Tuesday 1 October

Newcastle vs AFC Wimbledon

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.