Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Liverpool are the ten-time record winners of the EFL Cup and are also the reigning champions - and they begin their defence at home to West Ham United on Wednesday night.

Arne Slot inherited a team which won the Carabao Cup under Jurgen Klopp last season and while the Reds have made a strong start to the Premier League campaign under the Dutchman, he’ll be hoping to continue adding silverware - making this competition a big part of his plans.

The Hammers, now under Julen Lopetegui’s management, have stuttered at the start of the new year but will hope they can cause an upset and put themselves in the draw for the fourth round.

That draw will take place straight after this fixture - and as there must be a winner on the night, only one team will remain involved.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 25 September at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Main Event and Ultra HDR. Subscribers can stream the game on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Arne Slot has already suggested Federico Chiesa could start for the first time since signing in summer, while Caoimhin Kelleher will continue in goal after Alisson’s injury. The likes of Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo will hope to start after recent bench duty, but Darwin Nunez could remain in place up front after scoring on his first start at the weekend.

The Hammers might look to rotate after a sluggish start to their league season, with Carlos Soler and Danny Ings among those hoping to start. Niclas Fullkrug will miss out injured but otherwise Lopetegui has a full squad to choose from.

Predicted lineups

LIV - Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

WHU - Fabianski, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Alvarez, Soucek, Soler, Bowen, Ings, Summerville

Odds

Liverpool 1/3

Draw 4/1

West Ham 7/1

Prediction

Liverpool to go through thanks to depth in attack, if not overall dominance on the night. Liverpool 2-1 West Ham.

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.