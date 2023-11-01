Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tonight’s Carabao Cup ties will go straight to penalties should they finish as a draw after 90 minutes, with extra-time only coming into play from the semi-final stage of the competition.

Premier League leaders Tottenham were knocked out on penalties by Fulham earlier in the tournament, after the second-round match finished as a 1-1 draw following 90 minutes at Craven Cottage.

Those rules will apply again tonight as plenty of Premier League sides are in action. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea will all attempt to reach the quarter-finals, while the draw will take place at the conclusion of Manchester United vs Newcastle - in what is a rematch of last season’s final.

League One’s Port Vale were the first team to reach the last eight of the Caraboa Cup, for the first time in their history, after defeating Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening, while an 83rd-minute penalty earned Middlesbrough a 3-2 victory away at Exeter.

The quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week commencing Monday 18 December, before the semi-finals are played across two legs in January.

In the semi-finals, extra time will be played should the aggregate score be level at the end of the second leg, followed by penalties if required.

The same rules are used for the Carabao Cup final, which is scheduled for 25 February 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

Which teams are in the draw and what are their ball numbers?

1. Middlesbrough

2. Port Vale

3. AFC Bournemouth or Liverpool

4. Chelsea or Blackburn Rovers

5. Everton or Burnley

6. Ipswich Town or Fulham

7. Manchester United or Newcastle United

8. West Ham United or Arsenal