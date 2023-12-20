Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup latest updates

✕ Close Mo Salah scores 200th Liverpool goal

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool host West Ham in a bid to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals at Anfield on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Reds were held to a disappointing goalless draw at the hands of rivals Manchester United, in a disjointed performance that they will want to put behind them against West Ham. The Hammers on the other hand have recovered from their 5-0 hammering at Fulham earlier in the month to win two successive matches, in the Europa League and against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool last lifted the Carabao Cup in 2022 when they beat Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out at Wembley to lift the trophy for the ninth time, more than any other team in the history of the League Cup. West Ham ended their trophy drought by winning the Europa Conference League last season and David Moyes’ side are developing a taste for silverware in the cups

Follow all the live updates from Anfield in the blog below and get the latest odds and tips here.