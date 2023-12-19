Liverpool vs West Ham predictions: EFL Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Liverpool vs West Ham United betting tips: Liverpool to win and both teams to score – 13/8 with bet365

West Ham to receive most cards – 22/25 with Unibet

Edson Alvarez to be shown a card – 23/10 with BetUK Going into the EFL Cup quarter-finals, Liverpool are the top choice with to win the competition for a 10th time. With several of the big guns having fallen by the wayside already, the Reds are viewed as the team most likely to win a trophy they last lifted in 2022 and have won more times than any other club ahead of facing West Ham at home in the last eight (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). Unsurprisingly, expect the home side to prevail here, with odds of 4/9 for a Liverpool win the best available price at the time of writing. The teams have already met once at Anfield this season and the Reds ran out convincing 3-1 winners on that September afternoon.

Goals at both ends in a Reds win A Liverpool victory is entirely par for the course when the Hammers visit the red half of Merseyside. The Reds have lost just one of the previous 54 meetings at Anfield, with West Ham claiming a 3-0 win eight years ago. David Moyes’ record at the home of his former derby rivals is no better. He has failed to win in 20 visits to Anfield, losing all eight since leaving Everton (with Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham). The most recent cup clash between the teams occurred during Jurgen Klopp’s first part-season in charge. The teams drew 0-0 at Anfield before the Hammers won the replay 2-1 after extra time, Angelo Ogbonna preventing the need for penalties with a winning goal in the 120th minute.

There are a couple of factors which suggest this match could be ripe for an upset. Liverpool are embroiled in the Premier League title race and welcome leaders Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday evening. As much as Klopp and his players will want to win the EFL Cup, the clash with the Gunners, which could have a significant bearing on the , is clearly the higher priority of the Reds’ next two fixtures. The other element which favours West Ham is the respective injury lists. The visitors are only missing Michail Antonio at present, while Liverpool will be without seven players, including key men Diogo Jota, Alexis Mac Allister and Andy Robertson. It will be fascinating to learn Klopp’s starting XI. A weakened side lost at Union SG in the Europa League last week, and the de facto first team hasn’t been at its dazzling best in recent weeks either.

Chances are the Liverpool manager will pick a side in strength somewhere between that which started each of the last two matches but will the selected team have enough? It should do. As much as the Reds have been underperforming a touch lately, it’s hard to put faith in a West Ham team which was beaten 5-0 by Fulham in its last away match and has such a wretched record at Anfield. But the visitors should score. They have done so in all-but-two of their 17 league matches this season, the joint-fourth best record in the Premier League. Liverpool vs West Ham Tip 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score – 13/8 with bet365

Hammers to collect more cards Liverpool and West Ham are both near the bottom of the 2023/24 Premier League table for total cards in their games, with an average of 3.9 and 3.8 respectively. Match referee Tim Robinson has been above that mark this season (4.45) but his two matches in this competition each saw no more than three cards. In both cases – one of which was Liverpool’s home win over Leicester – Robinson booked more away players than home men. There’s nothing strange in that, but West Ham have received more cards than their opponents 10 times in the league this season, second only to Sheffield United (11). As they have only had one away game in which the home team got more cards, the Hammers appear likely to top the card count on Wednesday night. Liverpool vs West Ham Tip 2: West Ham to receive most cards – 22/25 with Unibet

Edson Alvarez to pick up a Christmas card There are plenty of reasons to think that West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez will be one of the men whose name is taken down by referee Robinson. Only Mario Lemina, with eight, tops the Mexican’s total of seven yellow cards in the 2023/24 Premier League, for starters. Of the seven men who have received at least seven cautions this term, Alvarez has played the least amount of time. He received the first booking when these sides clashed at Anfield earlier this season, has also been yellow carded against the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham and Brighton, and has been cautioned in four of his last nine appearances. Add in that Alvarez has been booked for time wasting and dissent in West Ham colours, so isn’t just at risk on the foul front, and everything points toward the former Ajax man collecting a card. Liverpool vs West Ham Tip 3: Edson Alvarez to be shown a card – 23/10 with BetUK

