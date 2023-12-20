Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Chelsea, Fulham, Middlesbrough learn semi-final fate after Liverpool vs West Ham
Three Premier League sides remain - but who will face who in January’s semi-finals?
With the current champions Manchester United being eliminated in the previous round, there will be a new winner of the Carabao Cup in 2024.
Last year’s runners-up, Newcastle United, suffered heartache at the hands of Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, who equalised late in stoppage time through Mykhailo Mudryk to force a 1-1 draw and the hosts would advance 4-2 on penalties.
Elsewhere, the in-form Everton suffered a setback with former Toffees boss Marco Silva guiding Fulham into the semi-finals. While the only non-Premier League club in the final four will be Middlesbrough, who had too much for League One’s Port Vale.
Of the teams remaining in the competition, Liverpool - who won the trophy in 2022 - are the favourites to lift the League Cup though they must first get past a strong West Ham United side tonight.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates from the Carabao Cup and to see who will face who in the semi-finals
Carabao Cup semi-final draw - when will the fixtures take place.
The first legs will take place on the week commencing 8th January.
The second legs will take place on the week commencing 21st January.
When is the Carabao Cup final?
The league cup final will take place on Sunday 25 February 2024 at Wembley.
Carabao Cup semi-final draw
We are still waiting to find out who the final team in the hat will be and so the draw, right now, looks like this:
Fulham
Chelsea
Middlesbrough
Liverpool or West Ham
Carabao Cup semi-final draw - when is the draw?
The draw will take place on Wednesday 20 December following the conclusion of Liverpool vs West Ham United. It is expected to start around 10pm GMT. You can see the latest odds and tips for that quarter-final match here.
How to watch the draw?
The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The coverage starts at 7pm ahead of Liverpool vs West Ham and the draw will be shown on the same channel following the game.
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for the Carabao Cup semi-final draw!
Liverpool and West Ham are the final two teams looking to punch their ticket into the final four, with their game still taking place.
Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough are already in the draw following their respective wins on Tuesday night. Fulham have never reached this stage of the competition, while Championship Middlesbrough are the only non-top-flight team left in the competition and have not reached this stage of the tournament since they won the League Cup back in 2004.
The draw will take place following the conclusion of Liverpool vs West Ham but stay with us here for all the build-up!
