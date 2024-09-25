Carabao Cup fourth-round draw LIVE - Chelsea, Manchester United and Man City to learn next opponents
Plenty of big clubs are left in the draw hoping to replace Liverpool as champions
The draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round is set to take place at the culmination of the clash between Liverpool and West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday night - the last of the scheduled fixtures in the third round, which has been spread over two midweeks.
However, one more game will need to be played out to complete the round, after AFC Wimbledon’s meeting with Newcastle was postponed after flooding and pitch damage.
All of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are into the fourth round safely, while Arsenal face Bolton on Wednesday evening too, looking to book their own spot in the next stage of the competition. Liverpool were last year’s winners - then under Jurgen Klopp - and the Reds hold the record for most League Cup wins, too, with ten.
Follow the Carabao Cup fourth round draw below along with reaction to Liverpool’s match with West Ham:
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
57 mins
A half-chance for the away side as Tsimikas is caught out of position and Bowen gets free to cut back a dangerous cross. It runs to Summerville, but he can’t get the shot through the home defenders.
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
55 mins
West Ham are irritated again as they think they should have a penalty after Joe Gomez’s challenge, but the referee isn’t interested.
Liverpool counter again, but Nunez’s squared pass into the middle of the area is cut out with a sliding challenge.
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
53 mins
Liverpool go on the attack once more as Tsimikas makes the one-two down the left before clipping the cross towards Jota, but it’s headed clear.
Liverpool look in the mood here now.
GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
49 mins
GOAL!
Jones does well as he picks the ball up near his own box and skips away from the challenge before releasing Gakpo down the left. The Dutchman lays it back to Jones, who surges towards the box and slips a brilliant through ball into the path of Jota, who duly sweeps it past Fabianski.
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
48 mins
There were shouts for a penalty as the ball popped up onto Gomez’s arm in the box, but it would’ve been incredibly harsh. His arm was right by his side.
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
46 mins
Jota switches it across to Gakpo, who hangs a cross up to the back post, but it’s headed behind for a corner. The ball in falls to Jones on the edge of the area, but he blasts well over.
KICK-OFF! Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
KICK-OFF!
Liverpool get us back underway at Anfield.
This game is finely poised – with no extra-time tonight, we’ll head to penalties if it stays this way.
A reminder too that the draw for the next round follows the conclusion of this match.
HALF-TIME! Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
An entertaining half for the neutral at Anfield, and a good chance to get a look at some of the home side’s fringe players.
Federico Chiesa has been particularly bright, though Endo and Quansah haven’t done much to prove themselves to Arne Slot.
Jota, Nunez and Gakpo have also been good, with the former two perhaps batting for a starting berth at the weekend.
West Ham have been limited to counter-attacks and set-pieces throughout, though they have proved that they can be dangerous from both.
Liverpool have certainly had the better of it, but it’s all to play for in the second half.
HALF-TIME
The half ends with a dangerous West Ham attack, as Bowen breaks forward before cutting a ball back into the box that just runs away from Summerville.
The referee brings the half to an end and we’re level at the break.
