The draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round is set to take place at the culmination of the clash between Liverpool and West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday night - the last of the scheduled fixtures in the third round, which has been spread over two midweeks.

However, one more game will need to be played out to complete the round, after AFC Wimbledon’s meeting with Newcastle was postponed after flooding and pitch damage.

All of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are into the fourth round safely, while Arsenal face Bolton on Wednesday evening too, looking to book their own spot in the next stage of the competition. Liverpool were last year’s winners - then under Jurgen Klopp - and the Reds hold the record for most League Cup wins, too, with ten.

Follow the Carabao Cup fourth round draw below along with reaction to Liverpool’s match with West Ham: