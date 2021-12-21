The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place on Wednesday, with a new winner already guaranteed to be crowned in February.

Manchester City’s stranglehold on the trophy was finally broken after four years when Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a penalty shootout defeat against West Ham in the fourth round.

Sunderland are the lowest-ranked team left in the draw, with the League One side travelling to north London to take on Arsenal in Tuesday’s first quarter-final.

On Wednesday, Brentford host Chelsea and Tottenham take on West Ham in two exciting London derbies, while Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the draw and what time does it start?

The draw will take place at the conclusion of Wednesday’s quarter-finals, meaning fans can expect it to start at approximately 9.40pm. However, if any of the ties go to penalties, the draw will be slightly delayed.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports following their coverage of Tottenham vs West Ham on Wednesday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Who’s in the draw?

Arsenal vs Sunderland

Brentford vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Leicester

Tottenham vs West Ham

When will the semi-finals be played?

The semi-finals are currently scheduled to be two legs, although there is a possibility that could change if more fixtures are postponed due to Covid outbreaks within clubs. As it stands, the first legs will take place on the weeks commencing 3 January and 10 January, with the final to take place on 27 February at Wembley.