Manchester City drawn against Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round
Manchester United host Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal play Brighton in some of the other picks of the third round
Manchester City will face Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup, as the draw threw up a number of all-Premier League ties.
Holders Liverpool were drawn against Derby County, Everton travel to Bournemouth while Leeds were paired with Wolves.
Crawley Town’s reward for knocking out Fulham was a trip to Burnley.
Newcastle United, who beat Tranmere Rovers to reach the third round on Wednesday, will play Crystal Palace at St James’ Park.
West Ham were handed a testing home tie against Blackburn, Leicester will face Newport of League Two while Southampton will host Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford tackle Gillingham.
The other ties were Bristol City v Lincoln, Stevenage v Charlton and MK Dons v Morecambe.
The third-round ties will take place across 8-10 November.
Carabao Cup third-round ties
Leicester City vs Newport County
Wolves vs Leeds
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
West Ham vs Blackburn
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Bournemouth vs Everton
Liverpool vs Derby County
Burnley vs Crawley
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Stevenage vs Charlton
MK Dons vs Morecambe
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal vs Brighton
Brentford vs Gillingham
