Manchester City drawn against Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup, as the draw threw up a number of all-Premier League ties.

Manchester United host Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham and Arsenal play Brighton in some of the other picks of the third round.

Holders Liverpool were drawn against Derby County, Everton travel to Bournemouth while Leeds were paired with Wolves.

Crawley Town’s reward for knocking out Fulham was a trip to Burnley.

Newcastle United, who beat Tranmere Rovers to reach the third round on Wednesday, will play Crystal Palace at St James’ Park.

West Ham were handed a testing home tie against Blackburn, Leicester will face Newport of League Two while Southampton will host Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford tackle Gillingham.

The other ties were Bristol City v Lincoln, Stevenage v Charlton and MK Dons v Morecambe.

The third-round ties will take place across 8-10 November.

Carabao Cup third-round ties

Leicester City vs Newport County

Wolves vs Leeds

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

West Ham vs Blackburn

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Everton

Liverpool vs Derby County

Burnley vs Crawley

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Stevenage vs Charlton

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs Brighton

Brentford vs Gillingham