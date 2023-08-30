Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and more discover third round fate
The third round sees the Premier League’s representatives in European competition enter the Carabao Cup
Defending champions Manchester United enter the Carabao Cup as it reaches the third round with the other English teams partaking in European competition this year also kicking off their league cup campaigns.
Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa will therefore join last year’s winners in the draw for the third round which is to take place at the conclusion of Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Everton. Erik ten Hag’s side secured their first trophy under the Dutchman by beating Newcastle at Wembley in February and they will be hoping for a favourable draw in their first match of the tournament as they look to regain the trophy.
There have already been a few shock results in this year’s competition with Leeds United being dumped out of the tournament by Salford City and Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs losing to Fulham in the second round:
Full-time! Doncaster 1-2 Everton
Everton come through a tough night thanks, in big part, to the excellent performance of new striker Beto. He looks some player, albeit against League Two opposition, and supporters will be excited to see the Portuguese in the Premier League. Beto scored the equaliser before Arnaut Danjuma’s late winner sent Everton through to the third round draw.
Full-time! Sheffield United 0-0 Lincoln City (Lincoln win 3-2 on pens)
Lincoln City have pulled off an upset at Bramall Lane, seeing off their Premier League hosts via a penalty shootout. John Egan missed the final kick to send Lincoln through to the third round.
GOAL! Doncaster 1-2 Everton (Danjuma, 88)
Late drama at the Eco-Power Stadium! Doncaster have played so well tonight and the League Two side had got themselves ahead, but the excellent new Everton signing Beto equalised and Arnaut Danjuma has surely now booked Everton’s place in the third round with a jinking run across the edge of the box before a low, hard finish.
There are five games going on tonight, and three have just finished. A memorable night for Blackburn Rovers who scored eight (!) at Harrogate, while Burnley stole a late winner at Forest and Chelsea had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon.
Tonight’s results
Harrogate 0-8 Blackburn FT
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Burnley FT
Chelsea 2-1 AFC Wimbledon FT
Latest scores
Sheffield United 0-0 Lincoln City – goes to penalties
Doncaster 1-1 Everton – 80 mins
Ange Postecoglou defended his decision to make nine changes after Tottenham suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat at Fulham in the Carabao Cup second round.
Spurs entered this contest following back-to-back wins in the Premier League, which had generated a feelgood factor around the club despite the departure of all-time top scorer Harry Kane on the eve of the new season.
Only Micky van de Ven and Richarlison retained their starting berths from the win at Bournemouth and while Tottenham improved from a sluggish start, penalties were required after a 1-1 draw and Davinson Sanchez failed to score from 12 yards to hand the visitors a 5-3 spot-kick loss.
Ange Postecoglou defends Carabao Cup line-up
“Obviously disappointed with the outcome, getting knocked out of the cup,” Ange Postecoglou said after Richarlison’s second-half goal cancelled out Micky Van de Ven’s own-goal before Spurs lost a penalty shootout to Premier League rivals Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
“We weren’t at our fluent best, particularly early on which was not surprising considering the amount of changes I made. A lot of the boys tonight, it was their first start of the season.
“We lacked cohesion and fluency, but I really liked the way we hung in there. There are many different ways to grow as a team and we showed some real character.
“We had our moments in the second half to maybe go and win it. We weren’t able to get over the line and lost on penalties.”
Tottenham suffered their first on-pitch setback of the Ange Postecoglou era after they exited the Carabao Cup in the second round at Fulham after Davinson Sanchez crucially had an effort saved in a 5-3 defeat on penalties.
Richarlison had opened his account for the season to cancel out a 19th-minute own-goal from Micky van de Ven, which had given the hosts a deserved half-time advantage despite being without boss Marco Silva, who was serving a touchline ban.
No further goals were forthcoming and the 1-1 scoreline at 90 minutes meant spot-kicks were required and after five successful penalties a low effort from Sanchez which was saved by Marek Rodak proved the difference.
Enzo Maresca hails Jamie Vardy as Leicester continue flying start to season
Maresca said: “I’m happy to continue in this competition and I’m happy for the players, especially the young players who don’t play every week.
“I’ve been really happy with Jamie Vardy because when a striker scores they are always happy for them as well as the team.
“He’s been performing well when he starts and as well when he’s been on the bench and his contribution has been amazing.”
Leicester manager Enzo Maresca hailed the contribution of veteran striker Jamie Vardy as the Foxes continued their flying start to the season with a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at Tranmere.
Second-half strikes from Wilfred Ndidi and former England international Vardy proved the difference as the Championship side ran out 2-0 victors against their League Two opponents.
It was a sixth win out of six for Leicester in all competitions this season and saw 36-year-old Vardy open his account for the campaign after returning to the starting line-up.
Andoni Iraola lauds David Brooks as Bournemouth make Carabao Cup progress
Andoni Iraola hailed acting captain David Brooks for the role he played in Bournemouth’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Swansea as the Spaniard celebrated his first victory as Cherries boss.
Brooks slotted home a second-half equaliser to cancel out Matt Grimes opener at the Swansea.Com Stadium as the Wales international celebrated his first competitive goal for over two years, and first since returning from cancer treatment.
“He was the captain today, and it’s good that he scored. Like the others, he was much better second half,” said Iraola.
“He’s trying to push himself and fight for a starting place. It is good to have this kind of competition. It was a game with two different halves. We started very badly and we were slow to move the ball,
“The second half was different and we were much quicker, and we moved higher up the pitch. But this is the cup and sometimes you have to suffer.
“The attitude and willingness to attack the space in the second half was much better. We were more aware of the situations, and after half-time, the game was more open.”
