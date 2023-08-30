Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and more discover third round fate

✕ Close Postcoglou on Tottenham's penalty loss to Fulham in the Carabao cup

Defending champions Manchester United enter the Carabao Cup as it reaches the third round with the other English teams partaking in European competition this year also kicking off their league cup campaigns.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa will therefore join last year’s winners in the draw for the third round which is to take place at the conclusion of Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Everton. Erik ten Hag’s side secured their first trophy under the Dutchman by beating Newcastle at Wembley in February and they will be hoping for a favourable draw in their first match of the tournament as they look to regain the trophy.

There have already been a few shock results in this year’s competition with Leeds United being dumped out of the tournament by Salford City and Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs losing to Fulham in the second round:

Follow all the updates from the Carabao Cup third round draw right here: