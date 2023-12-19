Is VAR being used in the Carabao Cup tonight?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-finals will be played without VAR, which is only used from the semi-finals onwards in the competition.

The VAR system is not used in the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup as not all sides in the competition have access to the technology.

The rule remains in place until the semi-finals, where the English Football League will provide VAR to a lower-league club if required.

Chelsea host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge tonight as the Carabao Cup quarter-finals begin, while Everton face Fulham at Goodison Park. On Wednesday, Liverpool take on West Ham at Anfield and there will be a non-Premier League side in the semi-finals as Port Vale entertain Middlesbrough.

The draw for the semi-finals will take place at the conclusion of Liverpool vs West Ham.

The semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup will played across two legs in January, in the weeks commencing the 8th and 21st.

Tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-finals will also go straight to penalties should they finish as a draw after 90 minutes, with extra-time only coming into play from the semi-final stage of the competition.

Tottenham were knocked out on penalties by Fulham earlier in the tournament, after the second-round match finished as a 1-1 draw following 90 minutes at Craven Cottage.

Who is in the semi-final draw?

Everton or Fulham

Chelsea of Newcastle

Port Vale or Middlesbrough

Liverpool or West Ham