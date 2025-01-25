Cardiff City vs Derby County LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Derby County in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Méndez-Laing (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Harness.
Attempt saved. Yousef Salech (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Fourth official has announced 8 minutes of added time.
Substitution, Derby County. Tom Barkhuizen replaces Jerry Yates.
Substitution, Derby County. Kayden Jackson replaces Ben Osborn.
