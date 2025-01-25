Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Cardiff City vs Derby County LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 January 2025 13:01 GMT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Derby County in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Cardiff City vs Derby County

Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Derby County 1.

25 January 2025 17:00

Cardiff City vs Derby County

Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, Derby County 1.

25 January 2025 17:00

Cardiff City vs Derby County

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Andy Rinomhota.

25 January 2025 16:59

Cardiff City vs Derby County

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Méndez-Laing (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Harness.

25 January 2025 16:58

Cardiff City vs Derby County

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.

25 January 2025 16:56

Cardiff City vs Derby County

Attempt saved. Yousef Salech (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

25 January 2025 16:56

Cardiff City vs Derby County

Fourth official has announced 8 minutes of added time.

25 January 2025 16:52

Cardiff City vs Derby County

Foul by Yousef Salech (Cardiff City).

25 January 2025 16:48

Cardiff City vs Derby County

Substitution, Derby County. Tom Barkhuizen replaces Jerry Yates.

25 January 2025 16:48

Cardiff City vs Derby County

Substitution, Derby County. Kayden Jackson replaces Ben Osborn.

25 January 2025 16:47

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in