Liveupdated1714224604

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 27 April 2024 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714223806

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

27 April 2024 14:16
1714222834

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

27 April 2024 14:00

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

27 April 2024 14:00

