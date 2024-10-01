Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Cardiff City vs Millwall LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 01 October 2024 17:45 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Millwall in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Cardiff City vs Millwall

Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Millwall 0.

1 October 2024 21:38

Cardiff City vs Millwall

Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Millwall 0.

1 October 2024 21:38

Cardiff City vs Millwall

Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

1 October 2024 21:37

Cardiff City vs Millwall

Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mihailo Ivanovic.

1 October 2024 21:37

Cardiff City vs Millwall

Substitution, Cardiff City. David Turnbull replaces Rubin Colwill.

1 October 2024 21:35

Cardiff City vs Millwall

Ryan Leonard (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

1 October 2024 21:33

Cardiff City vs Millwall

Yakou Méïté (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

1 October 2024 21:33

Cardiff City vs Millwall

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

1 October 2024 21:32

Cardiff City vs Millwall

Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

1 October 2024 21:32

Cardiff City vs Millwall

Jake Cooper (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

1 October 2024 21:29

