Liveupdated1707578644

Cardiff City vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 10 February 2024 14:00
A general view of Cardiff City Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707578607

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.

10 February 2024 15:23
1707578518

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Manolis Siopis (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

10 February 2024 15:21
1707578424

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

10 February 2024 15:20
1707577698

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Attempt saved. Kion Etete (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.

10 February 2024 15:08
1707577637

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Attempt blocked. Perry Ng (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

10 February 2024 15:07
1707577575

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Manolis Siopis (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

10 February 2024 15:06
1707577396

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 February 2024 15:03
1707577299

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

First Half begins.

10 February 2024 15:01
1707574720

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

10 February 2024 14:18
1707573642

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

10 February 2024 14:00

