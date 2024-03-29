Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1711727044

Cardiff City vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 29 March 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Sunderland in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711726949

Cardiff City vs Sunderland

Delay in match because of an injury Dan Neil (Sunderland).

29 March 2024 15:42
1711726908

Cardiff City vs Sunderland

Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

29 March 2024 15:41
1711726786

Cardiff City vs Sunderland

Attempt blocked. Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Wintle with a cross.

29 March 2024 15:39
1711726705

Cardiff City vs Sunderland

Attempt saved. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre Ekwah.

29 March 2024 15:38
1711726625

Cardiff City vs Sunderland

Attempt saved. Nathaniel Phillips (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Ralls.

29 March 2024 15:37
1711726581

Cardiff City vs Sunderland

Callum Styles (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29 March 2024 15:36
1711726576

Cardiff City vs Sunderland

Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

29 March 2024 15:36
1711726557

Cardiff City vs Sunderland

Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).

29 March 2024 15:35
1711726474

Cardiff City vs Sunderland

Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).

29 March 2024 15:34
1711726205

Cardiff City vs Sunderland

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Dimitrios Goutas.

29 March 2024 15:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in