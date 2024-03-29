Cardiff City vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Sunderland in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Delay in match because of an injury Dan Neil (Sunderland).
Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Wintle with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre Ekwah.
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Phillips (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Ralls.
Callum Styles (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).
Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Dimitrios Goutas.
