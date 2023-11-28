Jump to content

Liveupdated1701202983

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 28 November 2023 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1701202872

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion

Offside, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls tries a through ball, but Yakou Méïté is caught offside.

28 November 2023 20:21
1701202811

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt saved. Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

28 November 2023 20:20
1701202693

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion

Temporary attempt by: Jeremy Sarmiento(West Bromwich Albion).

28 November 2023 20:18
1701202648

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

28 November 2023 20:17
1701202642

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt blocked. Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

28 November 2023 20:17
1701202640

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion

Temporary attempt by: Yakou Méïté(Cardiff City).

28 November 2023 20:17
1701202603

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

28 November 2023 20:16
1701202548

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

28 November 2023 20:15
1701202526

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt blocked. Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

28 November 2023 20:15
1701202484

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (West Bromwich Albion).

28 November 2023 20:14

