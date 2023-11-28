Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium
Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion
Offside, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls tries a through ball, but Yakou Méïté is caught offside.
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt saved. Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion
Temporary attempt by: Jeremy Sarmiento(West Bromwich Albion).
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt blocked. Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion
Temporary attempt by: Yakou Méïté(Cardiff City).
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt blocked. Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion
Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (West Bromwich Albion).
