Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could face a four-year prison sentence when he stands trial on tax evasion charges in Spain next week.

Spanish state prosecutors have accused Ancelotti, 65, of defrauding the state of €1million (£833,000) between 2014 and 2015, during his first stint at Los Blancos.

Ancelotti has also been accused of having utilised shell companies to hide his true earnings, alleging this latest claim in March 2024.

The court in Madrid have today set the date for the Italian coach’s trial, which will take place on Wednesday, April 2.

State prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to four years and nine months on two counts of tax fraud. Ancelotti has denied any wrongdoing, however.

He is the latest Real Madrid star to be embroiled in a tax fraud scandal, with Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo among a number of current and former players to be found guilty of tax evasion and receive suspended prison sentences.

Ancelotti is currently enjoying his second stint at the Bernabeu and has won the Champions League and La Liga double twice since returning to the club in 2021.

This adds to the accolades he already boasted with Real Madrid, lifting another Champions League title as well as a Copa del Rey during his initial time in charge during the mid-2010s.

One of the most successful managers of all time, his glory in Europe’s most prestigious competition is not limited to Madrid, with the Italian the only coach to have won the Champions League five times having also lifted it twice AC Milan.

He is also the only manager to have won domestic league titles in all of Europe’s big five leagues, adding triumphs with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to his extensive list of honours.