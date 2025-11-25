Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Carragher has called on Mohamed Salah to follow Virgil van Dijk’s lead and speak out on Liverpool’s dismal run of form.

Liverpool have lost six of their last seven games in the Premier League and Van Dijk said the champions are in a “mess” after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Van Dijk urged his team-mates to be “angry”, describing their performances as “unacceptable”, and Carragher said other players in the changing room have to show the same urgency.

Salah led Liverpool to the title last season but the champions have struggled this campaign ( Getty Images )

He called Salah to demand more of his team-mates in public and said the forward was happy to do interviews last season when he wanted a new contract, questioning why he is not doing so now.

“I must say on the back of all these Liverpool defeats, it's always Virgil van Dijk who comes out,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“The captain should do that but there should be other players in that dressing room coming out and speaking for the club.

“A year ago, Mo Salah wasn't shy in coming out and speaking about his own situation, about the club not offering him a contract.

“I only ever hear Salah speak when he gets man of the match or he needs a new contract.

“I'd like to see Mo Salah come out as one of the leaders, one of the legends of Liverpool, come out and speak for the team. It shouldn't always be the captain.”

Last November, Salah told reporters after scoring two goals in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Southampton that he was “probably more out than in” as he entered the final months of his contract and said he had yet to receive the honour.

Carragher criticised Salah after those comments, calling him “selfish”, but the Egyptian was rewarded with a new deal after leading the Reds to the Premier League title last season.