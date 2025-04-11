Mohamed Salah snubs Saudi interest to sign new Liverpool contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract extension with Liverpool.

The Egyptian put pen to paper over a reported two-year deal with the club, bringing a welcome end to the contract saga that has persisted throughout the campaign.

Salah’s previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he would have departed Anfield on a free if an agreement was not reached.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia were keen to land the Reds talisman, but Salah has snubbed interest from overseas to stay put on Merseyside, finalising a deal just three months before he would have become a free agent.

“Of course I’m very excited,” he told the club’s official website. “We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Despite Salah enjoying arguably his best season of his career in 2025/26, as well as repeatedly reiterating his desire to stay at Anfield, it took until April for any major progress on a new deal to be revealed.

open image in gallery It took until April for Liverpool to achieve a major breakthrough in talks over a new contract for Salah ( Getty Images )

The winger was one of three key Reds players to be embroiled in a contract standoff, with captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also verging on free agency when their contracts expire this summer.

While Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a move to Real Madrid for next season, Liverpool are optimistic Van Dijk will follow Salah in extending his stay at the club, having provided a positive update on his own contract talks after the club’s 3-2 loss at Fulham.

Salah has been a focal point of Liverpool’s team since his arrival from Roma in the summer of 2017, hitting at least 20 goals in eight consecutive seasons for the Reds.

open image in gallery Salah has been at the heart of Liverpool’s title challenge this season ( PA Wire )

Hailed for his heroics under Jurgen Klopp, Salah spearheaded Liverpool’s return to the upper echelons of Europe, lifting a Champions League title in 2019 before helping end the club’s 30-year wait for a Premier League title in 2020. His stacked trophy cabinet also boasts a Club World Cup, an FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.

He has established himself as one of the greatest wingers in Premier League history, racking up two PFA Player of the Year awards as well as three Premier League golden boots.

The Egypt international has remained at the heart of Liverpool’s title charge this term, netting a staggering 32 goals across all competitions for Arne Slot’s side.