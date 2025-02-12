Celtic vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups ahead of play-off tie

Maeda trains as Celtic prepare for UCL play-off match against Bayern Munich

Celtic host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie with the Scottish side facing a mammoth task to reach the last 16 of the competition.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are flying high with a 13-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but this tie provides more difficult opposition in the form of one of the Champions League’s most successful sides.

Six-time winners Bayern may have only finished in 12th in the league phase but they top the Bundesliga by eight points, with a vast range of attacking talent including Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Harry Kane sure to test the hosts’ defence.

But Bayern’s European results have shown vulnerability, with their league phase including a 3-0 loss to Feyenoord, which will give Celtic plenty of hope that they can strike a blow to Vincent Kompany’s visitors ahead of the second leg in Munich next week.

Follow all the latest from Celtic Park in our live blog: