Celtic vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups ahead of play-off tie

The German giants come to Glasgow for the first leg of a tricky tie for Brendan Rodgers’s side
Celtic host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie with the Scottish side facing a mammoth task to reach the last 16 of the competition.
Brendan Rodgers’ side are flying high with a 13-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but this tie provides more difficult opposition in the form of one of the Champions League’s most successful sides.
Six-time winners Bayern may have only finished in 12th in the league phase but they top the Bundesliga by eight points, with a vast range of attacking talent including Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Harry Kane sure to test the hosts’ defence.
But Bayern’s European results have shown vulnerability, with their league phase including a 3-0 loss to Feyenoord, which will give Celtic plenty of hope that they can strike a blow to Vincent Kompany’s visitors ahead of the second leg in Munich next week.
Follow all the latest from Celtic Park in our live blog:
Celtic’s performances through the league phase of the Champions League ensured they qualified for the play-off round and have a shot at reaching the last 16.
Brendan Rodgers’ team won three and drew three of their eight league games to finish 21st in the table, ahead of Manchester City, and set up a clash with the Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.
Since a 4-2 loss to Aston Villa in their final league phase match, the Hoops have won all three of their fixtures notching up 14 goals and conceding just once. They are in decent form but Bayern will be their biggest test of the season so far.
Vincent Kompany’s side finished 12th, one point outside the automatic last-16 berths, and will want to continue their run in the competition. Bayern are top of their domestic league with a lead of eight points which gives them leeway to field a strong team for this encounter.
It’s another huge night of Champions League action as the new play-off round rolls on. Celtic face a tricky tie against Bayern Munich but will have home advantage in the first leg as the German giants come to Glasgow.
Kick off is at 8pm GMT.
