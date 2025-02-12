Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic’s performances through the league phase of the Champions League ensured they qualified for the play-off round and have a shot at reaching the last 16.

Brendan Rodgers’ team won three and drew three of their eight league games to finish 21st in the table, ahead of Manchester City, and set up a clash with the Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Since a 4-2 loss to Aston Villa in their final league phase match, the Hoops have won all three of their fixtures notching up 14 goals and conceding just once. They are in decent form but Bayern will be their biggest test of the season so far.

Vincent Kompany’s side finished 12th, one point outside the automatic last-16 berths, and will want to continue their run in the competition. Bayern are top of their domestic league with a lead of eight points which gives them leeway to field a strong team for this encounter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the play-off fixture:

When is Celtic vs Bayern Munich?

The Champions League play-off first leg between Celtic and Bayern Munich is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 12 February at Celtic Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on Discovery+.

Team news

Daizen Maeda, who has scored six goals in his last three games, is available for the first leg after his suspension was reduced from two Champions League games to one. The Japanese forward missed Celtic’s last match following his red card against Young Boys in the league phase.

James Forrest also remains out with a foot injury he picked up against Rangers in December.

For Bayern, goalkeeper Daniel Peretz remains on the sidelines while the likes of Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, Joao Palhinha and Serge Gnabry are set to be assessed before the match in Scotland.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; McGregor, Engels, Hatate; Kuhn, Maeda, Jota

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Sane; Kane

Odds

Celtic to win - 11/2

Draw - 16/5

Bayern Munich to win - 3/10

Prediction

Bayern Munich are the massive favourites to win this one and they should get the job done. Vincent Kompany may decide to go all out and try to settle the tie in the first leg with the knowledge that Bayern play the second leg at home and can rectify any slip ups. Celtic face a big test but if they can score they may be able to force an upset as Bayern’s European form hasn’t been fantastic this season.

Celtic 0-3 Bayern Munich.