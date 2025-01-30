Why Celtic fans face Champions League ban ahead of Real Madrid or Bayern Munich tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic fans could be banned from attending their blockbuster Champions League tie against European giants Real Madrid or Bayern Munich after letting off fireworks during the defeat at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The Scottish club were hit with a one-match suspended ban on issuing away tickets for Champions League games as well as an immediate €20,000 fine after supporters lit pyrotechnics during the 7-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund earlier in the campaign.

Uefa warned Celtic that supporters would be banned if there was a repeat of the incident within the next two years, and European football’s governing body may decide to take action after a green smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch at Villa Park in the league phase finale.

Supporters also lit flares in the away end after Celtic equalised to make it 2-2, with Aston Villa scoring twice in the second half to win 4-2. The result meant Celtic finished the league phase as the 21st seed, ensuring a blockbuster tie in the play-off rounds.

Manager Brendan Rodgers had urged supporters to behave after the club were hit with a one-match suspended ban, with the club also writing to fans as they faced the threat of punishment if there was a repeat of the incident within a two-year period.

"People that have followed Celtic home and away for years and years should never be getting banned. The support is incredible and it's not something we need,” Rodgers said when speaking ahead of the trip to Atalanta in October

"We're not a club that needs that to ignite our support because what we bring to a stadium in colour and noise is absolutely amazing. I hope that this does end that because it just wouldn't be right for any of our supporters to miss a game."

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Rodgers refused to comment after fireworks were lit during the Aston Villa match, telling reporters: “I am not even thinking about that. I am just talking about football.”

Celtic warned fans that there could be repercussions if the behavior was repeated. Friday’s Champions League draw will determine whether Celtic face holders Real Madrid or Bayern in the play-offs, in what would be their first knockout tie in 12 years.

A Celtic statement following the Dortmund match read: "The club has been very clear, over a number of years, that the use of fireworks and pyrotechnics at matches is prohibited, and presents risks to supporter safety and to the club under the applicable regulations.

"It is hugely disappointing, therefore, that the conduct of a very small minority has led to this decision, which could potentially have such a negative and damaging impact on the team and Celtic supporters wishing to attend an away match to support the team."

Last season, Bayern supporters were banned from attending their quarter-final against Arsenal at the Emirates, after fans of the German club threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-0 win over Lazio in the last-16