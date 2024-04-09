Why Bayern Munich fans are banned from attending Arsenal quarter-final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bayern Munich will not be allowed away fans at the Emirates when they take on Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tonight.

It comes after Bayern supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-0 win over Lazio in the last-16, which triggered a one-match ban.

Bayern had been fined 40,000 euros and hit with a suspended ban on away supporters after fans set off fireworks during their win at Copenhagen in the group stages in December.

It means Arsenal will be able to sell Bayern’s allocation and fill the Emirates with 60,000 home fans for their first Champions League quarter-final in 14 years.

The club have been forced to issue a warning to supporters, however, amid the “risk” of Bayern fans attempting to buy tickets in the home end.

Arsenal have said that any season-ticket holder of member found to have sold their ticket to an away fan will be banned from the stadium.

Bayern accepted the punishment and confirmed they would not appeal against Uefa’s decision, describing the ban on away supporters as a “big blow”. The German side have urged supporters not to travel to London for the tie.

"We have to accept this punishment. Not only were pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said following Uefa’s punishment.

"This was such an explicit violation of the conditions of probation that an appeal is unfortunately futile.

"The fact we now have to play away without the support of our fans is a big blow. A small group of individual offenders have done a disservice to all our supporters and the team."

Bayern Munich fans have been banned from attending the Emirates ( Getty Images )

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the impact of the home supporters as the Gunners defeated Porto on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010. Arsenal have lost their last three matches against Bayern 5-1, in 2015 and both legs of a 2017 last-16 tie.

“It’s irrelevant, we just focus on the performance that we have to put in to beat a top and exceptional team with exceptional individuals,” Arteta said. “We have to earn every right to try to make it happen.

“We haven’t been in this position for 14 years. For this club it’s a long, long time and we realise that and that’s why we have this hunger and desire to make it happen.

“This is where we want to be. We are in a really good position in the Premier League and we’re in a really good position in the Champions League.

“We have a big task ahead of us against one of the most successful clubs in Europe. That’s the hurdle we have to overcome and we’re looking forward to it.”