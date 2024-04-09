Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This week’s Champions League matches are set to take place as planned, with governing body Uefa issuing a statement on Tuesday to insist they are “aware” of threats allegedly being made in the build-up to the four fixtures regarding potential terrorist action.

Arsenal host Bayern Munich on Tuesday night and Manchester City head to Real Madrid on the same evening, with Borussia Dortmund playing at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona facing Paris Saint-Germain a day later.

Images circulating online had suggested that all four stadiums would be targeted across the two nights, with their origins unconfirmed but linked to the established terrorist organisation Isis.

“Uefa is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s Uefa Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,” a statement from Uefa read after being contacted by The Independent. “All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.”

Spanish media have widely reported Madrid authorities escalating their security arrangements to include “response systems”, involving 2000 police agents and civil guards, following a meeting in the city with relevant decision-makers.

With the Emirates Stadium in north London also set to play host to one of the fixtures, both Arsenal and the Met Police have been approached for comment.

That comes just days after fellow north London club Tottenham had roads closed outside their stadium due to a police murder investigation following a person’s death.

