Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Spain to continue their title defence against Los Blancos
Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie this evening. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are hoping to inflict some revenge on City who defeated them in the semi-finals of this competition last season. Following a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, City romped to a 4-0 win at the Etihad to take the tie 5-1 on aggregate.
Ancelotti, who will take charge of his 200th Champions League match as a coach, will know that a better result is needed in his team’s home leg if they hope to depose the current European champions though Madrid have only won one of the previous six clashes between the two teams.
In contrast, Pep Guardiola’s men have claimed victory in four of those contests and will be quietly confident of progressing to the next round. However, City have been burned by Los Blancos before. They won the first leg of the team’s 2022 Champions League semi-final 4-3 only for Madrid to eliminate them from the competition with a 3-1 second leg victory in Spain. Like last season, a positive result tonight will be to stay in touch with Madrid’s goal scoring abilities ahead of next week’s clash at the Etihad Stadium.
Rudiger preparing to stop Haaland again
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is preparing for a match-up with Erling Haaland after keeping the prolific forward quiet during Real Madrid’s clashes with Man City last season.
Last year Rudiger played the first leg in Spain but did not start in Manchester where City scored four of their five goals.
"[The first leg] was a good game and we stopped Haaland getting passes," Rudiger said, "The coach didn’t apologise [for dropping me] and doesn’t need to, I accept it, even though it was hard to accept.
"Now for this game the plan is to try and control dangerous players like Phil Foden, [Kevin] de Bruyne and, of course, Haaland."
How Real Madrid rivalry came to define Man City’s ascent to Europe’s best
A couple of years after their then chief executive Garry Cook had said Manchester City were on course to become “the biggest and best club in the world”, the scoreline suggested he had a point. It was September 2012, a year after Cook had resigned, and City’s second Champions League campaign was off to a spectacular start. With five minutes to go of their opening game, Aleksandar Kolarov scored with a free kick to put them 2-1 up. Against Real Madrid. At the Bernabeu.
Then came the comeback, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring. It would not be the last injury-time goal City conceded in the Bernabeu but it was an illustration of Real’s ability to strike back on behalf of the established order. City didn’t win a game in that Champions League campaign, propping up their group. Real got to their semi-finals; even that was scarcely a success by their standards.
As they return to the Spanish capital for a sixth visit in a dozen years, City have eight wins already in this season’s competition, 10 in a row since drawing at the Bernabeu last year. For all Cook’s bravado and City’s silverware, many would still anoint Real the world’s biggest club. Yet City’s treble last year gave them a claim to be the best team. But for the fact they were drawn against each other, they would probably be the two favourites now; even before then, each felt the likeliest side to stop the other.
Guardiola convinced Real Madrid are out for revenge
Manchester City stormed to a 5-1 aggregate win when these teams met in the Champions League semi-finals last season in a result that Pep Guardiola believes will inspire tonight’s hosts to get revenge on the reigning European champions.
“It is very difficult for the same thing to happen again,” Guardiola said, “Beating Real Madrid twice in a row is impossible. They have learned and will want revenge. They have pride.”
Mental strength needed for Real Madrid
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes his side show more mental strength than they did when these two teams met last season. The first leg was played in Spain and a close game ended 1-1 setting up a potentially thrilling match at the Etihad Stadium.
However, Man City romped to a 4-0 win with Real wilting in Manchester.
“We played without courage, without personality,” said Ancelotti when speaking about that result, “Courage and personality are fundamental in this type of game, we lacked them in the second leg.
“The important thing is to be at our best, the mental aspect is very important.”
Who will start in goal for Manchester City?
With first choice goalkeeper Ederson back fit following injury, Pep Guardiola needs to make a decision on who will start in between the sticks for Manchester City tonight.
The Brazil international has not played since a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on 10th March so Guardiola may be tempted to stick with deputy Stefan Ortega who has kept two clean sheets from the last four matches.
“I have to think about it. He [Ederson] feels good,” said Guardiola, “Now I have to decide if a lack of rhythm for that match, I have to decide, but we are really pleased with the [performance] from Stefan Ortega. He is an exceptional keeper.”
Defending Champions League winners Manchester City travel to Spain on Tuesday to face Real Madrid in a blockbuster quarter-final first leg match (8pm TNT Sports 2).
Pep Guardiola’s team thumped Los Blancos 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals on their way to being crowned European champions last season, but Real Madrid appear stronger than they did 12 months ago.
Indeed, Carlo Ancelotti’s team are top of LaLiga and have Jude Bellingham as a talisman. Could the England international end City’s hopes of retaining their Champions League crown?
Football betting sites see City as the slight favourites to win the first leg, but Real Madrid certainly have the quality to hold their own
Real Madrid vs Man City prediction
It will be difficult for Manchester City to play at the Bernabeu and control the game like Pep Guardiola prefers his team to do.
Even if they achieve more possession, Real Madrid have pace in abundance for the counter-attack and will certainly cause problems for City’s defence.
Home support for the Spaniards will play its part as well so anything other than a heavy defeat will keep Guardiola’s men in the contest ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.
Expect City to use last year’s clash at this ground as the gameplan for tonight which should bring about a similar result.
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City.
Predicted line-ups and latest odds
Predicted line-ups for tonight’s clash at the Bernabeu:
Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish; Haaland
Latest odds:
Real Madrid to win 17/10
Draw 15/8
Manchester City to win 5/4
Early team news
Real Madrid will be without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is on the long-term sidelined list with a meniscus problem, and David Alaba who has a knee injury.
Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni go into the game knowing another yellow card will see them suspended for the second leg.
Guardiola chose not to risk Josko Gvardiol for the match against Crystal Palace, and he could return for the game against Real, with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake injured.
Ederson might also have recovered in time to start, having been on the bench at the weekend, but Stefan Ortega continued between the posts.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City
Real Madrid vs Manchester City kicks off at 8 pm BST (9 pm CEST) on Tuesday, April 9 2024 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, and subscribers can stream the game via the Discovery + app and website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
