Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie this evening. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are hoping to inflict some revenge on City who defeated them in the semi-finals of this competition last season. Following a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, City romped to a 4-0 win at the Etihad to take the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Ancelotti, who will take charge of his 200th Champions League match as a coach, will know that a better result is needed in his team’s home leg if they hope to depose the current European champions though Madrid have only won one of the previous six clashes between the two teams.

In contrast, Pep Guardiola’s men have claimed victory in four of those contests and will be quietly confident of progressing to the next round. However, City have been burned by Los Blancos before. They won the first leg of the team’s 2022 Champions League semi-final 4-3 only for Madrid to eliminate them from the competition with a 3-1 second leg victory in Spain. Like last season, a positive result tonight will be to stay in touch with Madrid’s goal scoring abilities ahead of next week’s clash at the Etihad Stadium.

