Real Madrid vs Manchester City betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Vinicius Junior to expose Man City’s defensive weakness Manchester City could win a second successive treble this season and are favourites to win the Champions League on , but they have one weakness that has been exposed by opponents time and time again recently. Indeed, City have been susceptible to fast breaks this season with almost 20 per cent of the total goals they have conceded in all competitions coming from counter-attacks. This vulnerability could be exacerbated if Kyle Walker is sidelined for Tuesday’s match. The full-back missed Saturday’s away victory over Crystal Palace and will be assessed before the game at the Santiago Bernabeu. Without Walker’s pace, City will find it difficult to keep up with Vinicius Junior who will do his best to get in behind. Even with Walker in the team, this will be a challenge.

Vinicius has scored six goals in his last four matches for Real Madrid and enters this Champions League quarter-final tie in scintillating form. The way Ancelotti likes to play Vinicius and Rodrygo, who scored twice in his last outing, as split forwards could give City problems as they favour a back three shape in defensive transition. You can find a 9/4 price in the for Vinicius to find the back of the net at any time, which we like for our first prediction. Real Madrid vs Man City Tip 1: Vinicius Junior any time scorer - 9/4 at bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply