Real Madrid vs Manchester City betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

Manchester City face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final match at the Bernabeu on Tuesday
Last Updated: 8th of April 2024
Graham Ruthven
Football Writer
Real Madrid vs Man City betting tips

Defending Champions League winners Manchester City travel to Spain on Tuesday to face Real Madrid in a blockbuster quarter-final first leg match (8pm TNT Sports 2).

Pep Guardiola’s team thumped Los Blancos 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals on their way to being crowned European champions last season, but Real Madrid appear stronger than they did 12 months ago.

Indeed, Carlo Ancelotti’s team are top of LaLiga and have Jude Bellingham as a talisman. Could the England international end City’s hopes of retaining their Champions League crown?

Football betting sites see City as the slight favourites to win the first leg, but Real Madrid certainly have the quality to hold their own.

Real Madrid vs Man City odds
Teams Best Odds
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior to expose Man City’s defensive weakness

Manchester City could win a second successive treble this season and are favourites to win the Champions League on betting sites, but they have one weakness that has been exposed by opponents time and time again recently.

Indeed, City have been susceptible to fast breaks this season with almost 20 per cent of the total goals they have conceded in all competitions coming from counter-attacks. 

This vulnerability could be exacerbated if Kyle Walker is sidelined for Tuesday’s match. The full-back missed Saturday’s away victory over Crystal Palace and will be assessed before the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Without Walker’s pace, City will find it difficult to keep up with Vinicius Junior who will do his best to get in behind. Even with Walker in the team, this will be a challenge.

Champions League Winner odds
Vinicius has scored six goals in his last four matches for Real Madrid and enters this Champions League quarter-final tie in scintillating form. 

The way Ancelotti likes to play Vinicius and Rodrygo, who scored twice in his last outing, as split forwards could give City problems as they favour a back three shape in defensive transition.

You can find a 9/4 price in the Champions League odds for Vinicius to find the back of the net at any time, which we like for our first prediction.

Real Madrid vs Man City Tip 1: Vinicius Junior any time scorer - 9/4 at bet365

Attacking talent to make first leg a thrilling encounter

First legs of European ties can often be cagey affairs, but Madrid and City are both attacking teams by their nature. They will look to play on the front foot from the off and that could result in a thrilling encounter.

Madrid have conceded three goals in their last two Champions League matches at the Bernabeu and RB Leipzig could have scored more than once had they been more clinical.

Meanwhile, City haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their four last Champions League matches. Remarkably, they have yet to keep a single clean sheet away from home in the competition all season.

Champions League Top Goalscorer odds
