RB Leipzig vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group F match

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 05 October 2022 10:45
Comments
RB Leipzig have lost both of their first two Champions League group games

RB Leipzig have lost both of their first two Champions League group games

(Getty Images)

A comfortable 4-0 win over Bochum has boosted RB Leipzig’s confidence as they prepare to host Celtic in the Champions League.

Marco Rose now has two wins and two defeats from four games in charge of the German club and will be hoping to kick-start their continental campaign.

Two defeats to open their group efforts leave Leipzig fighting to get back on track, and Rose’s side can ill-afford a defeat to Celtic.

A single point earned against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw means Ange Postecoglou sit above their opponents in what looks to be a competitive battle for the second qualification place in a group likely to be topped by Real Madrid.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

RB Leipzig vs Celtic is due to kick off at 5.45pm BST on Wednesday 5 October at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 4, with coverage from 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Dani Olmo remains absent for RB Leipzig due to a knee issue, with Konrad Laimer and Lukas Klostermann also unavailable due to ankle injuries. Marco Rose is unlikely to make major alterations.

Celtic forward Liel Abada could miss the encounter due to the Jewish holy day Yom Kippur - the club have let the player decide. Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has a knock, and James McCarthy, who has been struggling with illness, will be assessed ahead of kick-off, but both Carl Starfelt and Georgios Giakoumakis are likely not to feature.

Predicted lineups

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi (c); Simakan, Orban, Diallo, Raum; Kampl, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; Silva

Celtic: Hart - Juranovic, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Taylor; McGregor (c), Hatate; Haksabanovic, O’Riley, Jota; Furuhashi

Odds

RB Leipzig win 4/7

Draw 15/4

Celtic win 5/1

Prediction

RB Leipzig get their European campaign up and running with a home win. RB Leipzig 2-1 Celtic

