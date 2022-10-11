Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celtic face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages but can boost their hopes if they beat RB Leipzig at Parkhead tonight.

The Scottish champions were beaten 3-1 by the German side last week, a result which left Celtic bottom of Group F with just a single point.

But the good news for Ange Postecoglou’s side is they have home matches against Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk to come, which have to be considered must-win games ahead of the trip to European champions Real Madrid on the final matchday.

After giving Madrid problems in the opening Champions League match at Parkhead, Celtic will hope home advantage will help deliver a crucial win. Defeat, however, could spell the end of their chances of making it through to the knockout rounds.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Celtic vs RB Leipzig?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on 11 October at Parkhead, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:15pm BST. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Celtic are without captain Callum McGregor after he picked up a knee injury in the reverse fixture last week. Cameron Carter-Vickers should return but his regular centre-back partner Carl Starfelt is expected to be out.

RB Leipzig are set to be without goalkeeper Peter Gulasci as well as Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo

Predicted line-ups

Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; Hatate, Mooy, O’Riley; Maeda, Kyogo, Jota

RB Leipzig: Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Kampl, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; Silva

Odds

Celtic: 15/8

Draw: 5/2

RB Leipzig: 11/9