Both RB Leipzig and Celtic are still seeking the first wins of their Champions League campaign as the two sides meet in Germany.

A draw against Shakhtar Donetsk means Ange Postecoglou’s side are one point ahead of their hosts, and Celtic would put themselves in a strong position in the group with an away win.

The Scottish champions bounced back from defeat to St Mirren to beat Motherwell in weekend league action.

Leipzig have already made a change of manager this season, with former Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose now in charge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

RB Leipzig vs Celtic is due to kick off at 5.45pm BST on Wednesday 5 October at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 4, with coverage from 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Dani Olmo remains absent for RB Leipzig due to a knee issue, with Konrad Laimer and Lukas Klostermann also unavailable due to ankle injuries. Marco Rose is unlikely to make major alterations.

Celtic forward Liel Abada could miss the encounter due to the Jewish holy day Yom Kippur - the club have let the player decide. Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has a knock, and James McCarthy, who has been struggling with illness, will be assessed ahead of kick-off, but both Carl Starfelt and Georgios Giakoumakis are likely not to feature.

Predicted lineups

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi (c); Simakan, Orban, Diallo, Raum; Kampl, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; Silva

Celtic: Hart - Juranovic, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Taylor; McGregor (c), Hatate; Haksabanovic, O’Riley, Jota; Furuhashi

Odds

RB Leipzig win 4/7

Draw 15/4

Celtic win 5/1

Prediction

RB Leipzig get their European campaign up and running with a home win. RB Leipzig 2-1 Celtic